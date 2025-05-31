“What a fraud”, “One of the worst big game players” - Fans blame 27-year-old Inter star after 5-0 loss to PSG in Champions League final 

Fans reacted to the performance of striker Lautaro Martinez in Inter Milan's 5-0 UEFA Champions League final loss to PSG in Munich on Saturday (May 31). It's the biggest margin of victory in the competition's final.

The Nerazzurri were rocked early at the Allianz Arena when Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring after 12 minutes. Desire Doue doubled the Parisians' advantage eight minutes later as Luis Enrique's side led 2-0 at the break.

However, any slim hopes Inter might have had of mounting a comeback in the game were effectively doused by Doue's second of the game just past the hour mark. Kvita Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu's late strikes were the coup de grace.

Meanwhile, Martinez - Inter's captain on the night - endured a forgettable outing, registering no shots on goal and having just one touch in the Parisians' box. Fans were far from enthused with the 27-year-old's performance, with one tweeting:

"I'd never have Lautaro Martinez of captain of any team. No encouragement or shouting at team mates, doesn't seem to challenge the coach, out that sat by himself isolated right now. #ChampionsLeagueFinal"

Cool Dog @https://x.com/CoolDogKingdom1 I'd never have Lautaro Martinez of captain of any team. No encouragement or shouting at team mates, doesn't seem to challenge the coach, out that sat by himself isolated right now. #ChampionsLeagueFinal

tunechi's lil bro🏝 @https://x.com/Spida_6g Lautaro Martinez your story ends here I will never consider you an elite forward ever again you walmart aguero

M.O @https://x.com/RenaissanceM_O Picture Lautaro Martinez lifting a UCL

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"Picture Lautaro Martinez lifting a UCL"

Another wrote:

"Lautaro Martinez captained his team to a 5 nil loss in a final"

One commented:

"Lautaro Martinez worst big game striker ever for sure"

Another fumed:

"What does Lautaro Martinez actually do apart from running around pretending to be a footballer with his nicely styled hair. What a fraud."

One wrote:

"Get Lautaro Martinez off my screen dawg. One of the worst big game players."

The Parisians' triumph marked the first time since Marseille (1993) that a Ligue 1 side won the Champions League.

PSG boss Luis Enrique joins elite company with UEFA Champions League win over Inter Milan

PSG boss Luis Enrique

PSG head coach Luis Enrique led the Parisians to UEFA Champions League glory in his very first season in charge of the club. In doing so, not only did he deliver the club's first Champions League title, he became only the second manager to win the treble with two different sides.

Having first achieved the feat in 2015 with Barcelona, Enrique joins former Barca and current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (Barcelona-2009, Manchester City-2023) as the only managers to win trebles with multiple sides.

The Parisians' triumph caps off a remarkable season, having already clinched the domestic treble, becoming the first side since Celtic (1967) to win the continental quadruple.

