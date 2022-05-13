“What a huge upgrade”, “Don’t know why people would be against it” – Chelsea fans thrilled as reports link ‘quality’ 33-year-old with Stamford Bridge switch

Chelsea fans have reacted with excitement to reports that Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic has agreed a deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Perisic, 33, has been a mainstay at Inter since joining from Bayern Munich in 2020, winning the Serie A title twice. In 252 appearances for Simone Inzaghi's side, the Croatian has scored 54 goals and contributed 48 assists.

Perisic is set to leave Inter at the end of the season, with his contract expiring. He has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and Juventus (per Football Italia). However, SportMediaSet (via Simon Phillips) has reported that Chelsea have agreed a deal to bring the Croatian winger to west London.

- Ivan Perisic has reached an agreement with Chelsea. Only medical examinations and his signature are missing. @sportmediaset via @Inter_Xtra Ivan Perisic has reached an agreement with Chelsea. Only medical examinations and his signature are missing. - @sportmediaset via @Inter_Xtra

The potential arrival of the experienced wideman, who can play as a wing-back and winger, has excited Blues fans. Some of their reactions on Twitter are as follows:

Dami ⭐⭐ @TheChelseaWay I asked for Perisic last year. Jesus Christ what a huge upgrade on Alonso and Chilwell. Fantastic, fantastic signing if it happens. I asked for Perisic last year. Jesus Christ what a huge upgrade on Alonso and Chilwell. Fantastic, fantastic signing if it happens.

Ben @RealBenCFC @siphillipssport @sportmediaset @Inter_Xtra Yeah I like this move. Very smart signing. Boehly’s blues already getting to work @siphillipssport @sportmediaset @Inter_Xtra Yeah I like this move. Very smart signing. Boehly’s blues already getting to work https://t.co/9AP4zcTWHb

#8 @Mxdiano Perisic is a shrewd signing, low risk high reward which is ideal. Experienced pro as we’re losing a bunch and unlike most players leaving, he’s actually good. Perisic is a shrewd signing, low risk high reward which is ideal. Experienced pro as we’re losing a bunch and unlike most players leaving, he’s actually good.

Dmitry @ChicagoDmitry Completely fine with taking a flyer on Perisic on a free. Don't know why people would be against it. Completely fine with taking a flyer on Perisic on a free. Don't know why people would be against it.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Perisic is a quality backup for Chilwell. Also, he's a very fit guy, doesn't have poor injury record and could play on for 2 to 3 more year at top level. Getting quality backups isn't easy, but Perisic as free agent is smart. Perisic is a quality backup for Chilwell. Also, he's a very fit guy, doesn't have poor injury record and could play on for 2 to 3 more year at top level. Getting quality backups isn't easy, but Perisic as free agent is smart.

Chelsea have a huge summer ahead in the transfer window

The Croat could be one of many arrivals at Stamford Bridge.

Reports linking the Blues with a move for Ivan Persisic make sense given the winger's availability on a free transfer.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has many areas of his squad to attend to, especially in defence, where there could be a few imminent departures. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are seemingly heading out of Stamford Bridge and heading to La Liga.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Rudiger could join Real Madrid, while Christensen is headed to Barcelona. Christensen could be joined by his teammate Marcos Alonso, who could also be headed to Spanish shores, as reported by Romano.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella as Alonso's potential replacement. They have also been linked with La Liga centre-back duo Jules Kounde and Pau Torres.

According to La Colina de Nervion (via Football Talk), Chelsea remain the main suitors for Kounde, who is attracting interest from many clubs.

LDN @LDNFootbalI According to reports, Chelsea have now agreed two deals in principle that will be formally signed when the takeover is complete…



• Jules Koundé

• Ivan Perišić According to reports, Chelsea have now agreed two deals in principle that will be formally signed when the takeover is complete…• Jules Koundé• Ivan Perišić https://t.co/Wzbhib6h7V

Torres, meanwhile, is also highly coveted, with Manchester United keen on his services. The Sun has reported that both the Blues and the Red Devils could do battle for the Spaniard this summer.

A midfield signing is also anticipated at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea keen on reuniting with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. That deal could be problematic, though, as the Hammers have slapped a whopping £150 million fee on the English midfielder (per Mail).

Nevertheless, it's clear Tuchel will oversee a huge transformation of his squad come summer.

