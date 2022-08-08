"What is this Jake?" - OnlyFans star and Chelsea superfan Astrid Wett confronts Jake Paul over Premier League top 6 prediction

OnlyFans star and Chelsea superfan Astrid Wett has hit out at Jake Paul after the YouTuber predicted his Premier League top six on social media.

The 31st edition of the Premier League kicked off on Friday (August 5), with Arsenal beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park. All 20 teams in the top-flight have now played their opening game of the season, providing a glimpse of things to come.

Meanwhile, pundits, fans and even social media personalities have been providing their thoughts on what to expect from this campaign, online and elsewhere. American YouTuber Paul also got on the bandwagon and took to Twitter to predict his top Premier League top six on Saturday. He wrote:

"Time for The Reds. My prediction for this season: 1. Liverpool. 2. Man City. 3. Tottenham. 4. Man United. 5. Chelsea. 6. Arsenal. 7. West Ham. 8. Aston Villa. 9. Newcastle. 10. Leicester. Disclaimer: Only thing I know with 100% certainty is Liverpool is better than Arsenal."

The YouTuber-turned-boxer tipped Liverpool to win the league and also took a sly dig at Arsenal amidst his ongoing online feud with Gunners superfan Olajide Olatunji (KSI). What upset Wett, however, was Paul's decision to leave Chelsea out of his predicted top four. The OnlyFans star wrote under his post:

"Chelsea 5th? What is this Jake?"

Wett, who boasts around 270,000 followers on Twitter, is an ardent fan of the Stamford Bridge outfit. She can even be seen wearing the Blues' kits from the last two seasons in her display pictures on her social media handles.

The Brit gained popularity after starting her own premium-based content service on OnlyFans. She is also known for openly expressing his admiration for Thomas Tuchel's side on social media.

Chelsea superfan Wett lauds Kalidou Koulibaly on Twitter

The Blues got their 2022-23 season off to a winning start, beating Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday (August 6). A penalty from Jorginho late in the first half gave the visitors the win.

Starring in the match for the London giants was Koulibaly, who joined the club from Napoli for £33 million. Impressed by the Senegal international's performance, Wett took to Twitter to wax lyrical about him. She wrote:

"I think it’s all safe to say that Koulibaly has a huge chance of being the signing of the summer."

The OnlyFans star also thanked Timo Werner for his services amidst claims that the German is set to re-join RB Leipzig on a permanent deal.

