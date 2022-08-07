Chelsea attacker set to rejoin former club for fee in region of €30-35m plus bonuses: Reports

Chelsea will earn an initial amount of around €35 million from Timo Werner's transfer to RB Leipzig, according to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg.

It emerged last month that Werner is annoyed with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for being 'too critical' and 'skeptical'. He has since been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a move for the Germany international. European champions Real Madrid have also been briefly credited with an interest in the player.

However, it has been evident for a while that Werner prefers a move to former club Leipzig this summer. It now appears that the 26-year-old's wish will come true, with the two teams reaching an agreement over a deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier today (August 7) that Werner will return to Leipzig on a permanent deal. The Italian, though, did not disclose the finer details of the transfer.

The Bundesliga club have agreed to pay an initial fee of around €30-€35 million, according to Plettenberg. Chelsea could see the sum rise further after add-ons, as per the report.

Leipzig are now working to agree personal terms with Werner before finalizing the transfer. However, it appears that it will only be a matter of time before the forward seals a return to his former club.

German daily BILD had claimed that the Blues are open to offers around €33 million for the forward. It seems the Stamford Bridge outfit have had their asking price met by Leipzig.

How has Werner fare for Chelsea?

Werner joined Chelsea from Leipzig for €50 million in the summer of 2020. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for all parties involved, with the forward struggling to hit the ground running in England.

The German has made 89 appearances across all competitions for the London giants. He found the back of the net 23 times and provided 21 assists for his teammates in those matches.

It is worth noting that Werner helped the Blues win the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-21 season. However, he has struggled to cement a place in Tuchel's regular starting XI.

Werner missed out on a place in Chelsea's matchday squad to face Everton in their season opener on Saturday (August 6). He will now be hopeful of regaining his form at Leipzig ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

