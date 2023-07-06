"What a man, what a player" - John Terry sends message to legend Cesar Azpilicueta as he departs Chelsea

Chelsea icon John Terry has sent a message to Cesar Azpilicueta following the Spaniard's departure from Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta has left the Blues after 11 memorable seasons in west London. The veteran right-back is joining Atletico Madrid on a two-year deal after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Chelsea.

Terry has paid tribute to the 32-year-old in response to the Spain international's emotional farewell address to fans. He tweeted:

"What a man, What a player. Thank you (Azpilicueta) & Good luck mate. LEGEND."

Azpilicueta became a Stamford Bridge hero during his 11 years with the club. He made 508 appearances, chipping in with 73 goal contributions. He won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League twice, the Europa League twice, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

The Spaniard joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 for £7 million. That fee has turned out to be a massive bargain given his contributions to the Blues.

He replaced Gary Cahill as the club's captain in 2019 and became a leader for the west Londoners. He touched on what it meant to represent the club in his farewell video to fans:

"I'm leaving Chelsea after 11 years, I couldn't imagine myself here today but thank you very much I've been really proud of defending this badge on and off the pitch. It has been my life to be here."

Azpilicueta now heads to the Wanda Metropolitano where he will be tasked with helping Atleti mount a La Liga title challenge next season. They finished third last time around, 10 points off champions Barcelona.

Chelsea not willing to listen to offers for Levi Colwill

The Blues are not entertaining offers for Colwill.

Chelsea will reportedly snub offers for Levi Colwill this summer despite interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool, per The Telegraph.

Colwill spent last season on loan at Brighton and impressed with consistent performances in Roberto De Zerbi's defense. The 20-year-old made 22 appearances across competitions, helping the Seagulls keep eight clean sheets. He also chipped in with two assists and his stock has grown as one of the most sought-after young defenders in England.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side are not prepared to part with their academy graduate. He is currently representing England at the U21s European Championships and has put in some superb performances.

Colwill has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and Liverpool reportedly lodged an enquiry last week. However, their move for the English defender fell on deaf ears.

