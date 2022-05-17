"What is the point of signing players for two years?" - Noel Whelan explains why Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag shouldn't pursue move for Chelsea star

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has explained why new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shouldn't target Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer.

The Mirror has reported that Ten Hag is looking to bring Kante, 31, to Old Trafford as one of his first signings as he attempts a huge squad overhaul. The Chelsea midfielder has been one of the Premier League's top midfielders for many years, impressing at the heart of the Blues midfield.

However, Whelan believes bringing someone the age of Kante to United is not desirable, given their limited years left at the top of their game. He told Football Insider:

“I’d like to see Man United looking to bring in much younger players. I don’t see the point of getting players in who are 31 or 32. They need freshening up all over the park, and to do that, they need to get young talent through the door."

Whelan is aware of the talent Kante possesses but believes United should look at bringing in a long-term solution rather than a short-term fix. He continued:

“Don’t get me wrong; N’Golo Kante is an exceptional player. He can still be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League on his day. But what is the point of signing players for two years? It’ll take a transfer fee – and they won’t get anything back for him in a couple of years. The fans will like to think Ten Hag is looking to build something for the future rather than just looking for a quick fix.”

Football Talk @Football_TaIk @sbates_people] Erik ten Hag wants to sign N’Golo Kante for Manchester United. He believes that the Chelsea midfielder has the ability, experience and hunger to help his young stars next season. #MUFC Erik ten Hag wants to sign N’Golo Kante for Manchester United. He believes that the Chelsea midfielder has the ability, experience and hunger to help his young stars next season. #MUFC [@sbates_people] https://t.co/UUrzqsv9kH

Manchester United need to target younger players

Rangnick has been clear about the club's transfer strategy.

Ralf Rangnick's tenure in charge of Manchester United has been somewhat of a failure on the pitch.

He has failed to secure a top-four finish, which was the main task he was given when he was appointed interim manager. However, he has been able to get a first-hand look at the glaring problems in the United team.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Ralf Rangnick has warned that there will be no quick fix at Old Trafford under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. 🗣️ "It's not cosmetic, It's open heart surgery."Ralf Rangnick has warned that there will be no quick fix at Old Trafford under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. 🗣️ "It's not cosmetic, It's open heart surgery."Ralf Rangnick has warned that there will be no quick fix at Old Trafford under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. 🔴 https://t.co/AvYlSVgrsB

According to Mirror, the German believes one of the major problems that has plagued the Old Trafford side's recruitment over the years is signing quick-fix players. Some examples of these include Edinson Cavani and Odion Ighalo, who were both signed on short-term deals in the later stages of their careers.

They are seemingly look to tread a similar route with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, who is 31. Despite his undeniable talent, he won't be a long-term replacement for Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, who look set to leave United this summer.

Manchester United have been linked with AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and West Ham United's Declan Rice (per Mirror). However, both are not going to come cheap, with Monaco likely to ask for £58.9 million for Tchouameni and West Ham wanting £150 million for Rice. it remains to be seen if Manchester United fork out such hefty fees for a midfielder.

