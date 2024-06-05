What punishment will Manchester City face if found guilty of 115 charges for breaching regulations? Possible ramifications explored

The possible outcomes if Manchester City is found guilty of the 115 charges of breaching Premier League regulations have been revealed. The club has been charged with breaches of multiple Premier League regulations over a period of nine seasons between 2009 and 2018.

According to SPORTbible, ramifications against the club include possible relegation to England's second division and complete expulsion from the Premier League. Some reports have also explored the possibility of City being stripped of the three league titles they won during this period.

In a 2023 report, Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol alleged that Manchester City could face a possible points deduction if found guilty. However, the points deduction would only apply to the season that will be ongoing when and if the club is proven guilty.

"According to Premier League rules, it can be a points deduction or even the threat of expulsion from the Premier League although I think that would be an extreme punishment. But, if it was a points deduction, it would be a deduction that would be in the current season, so if they were found guilty in a future season, that’s when the points deduction would be applied," he wrote.

The Times further reported that another possibility is that City's owners could be charged with massive fines if found guilty. An independent commission will take the final call about the case at a hearing set to begin in November, reports SPORTbible.

What are the various charges faced by Manchester City?

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

According to BBC, Manchester City has been charged with breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR) seven times. They have reportedly also been unable to provide accurate financial accounts to the league, facing 54 charges for the same.

Moreover, the club is facing 14 charges for their inability to provide details regarding players' and manager's salaries and five charges for their failure to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

Manchester City have also failed to cooperate with the league's investigation into the matter, facing 35 more charges for the same. However, the club has vehemently denied all 115 charges they were charged with over 15 months ago.

Reports suggest that the Premier League's Big Six clubs except for City (Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur) have demanded the strictest punishment possible for the club if they're found guilty.

On Tuesday (June 4), The Times reported that Manchester City is suing the Premier League regarding Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules. A two-week private arbitrating hearing will reportedly be held next week where the club will put forward their case regarding APT rules.

The APT rules were first introduced in 2021 after Newcastle United was bought by a Saudi Arabian consortium. The rules were designed to regulate commercial or sponsorship deals with companies associated with the same club's owners.

According to APT regulations, all commercial deals have to be independently assessed to be of 'fair market value'.

Manchester City has reportedly charged the Premier League for discriminating against them on the basis of APT rules. It is believed that the APT hearing could impact the November hearing of City's 115 charges.