"Whatever you pay now is cheap" - Kevin Campbell urges Liverpool to move for superstar midfielder despite exorbitant price tag

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has advised Liverpool to complete 'cheap' deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer.

Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund from Championship club Birmingham City for around £22.5 million in 2020. The midfielder, who joined the Bundesliga giants at the tender age of 17, has gone on to establish himself as a key player for them.

The England international has played 84 matches across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund so far, scoring 10 and assisting 17 goals in the process. Bellingham's performances for the German outfit have seen him attract transfer interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Anfield Edition



Liverpool are interested in signing Jude Bellingham, with Jurgen Klopp leading the push for the midfielder. Any deal would cost "well over €100m" and there could be a better chance at landing the 18-year-old in 2023, rather than this summer.

Aware of growing transfer interest in the 18-year-old, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly trying to tie him down to a new long-term contract. The Reds would thus have to fork out a significant amount of money to sign Bellingham, who is currently rated at £100 million.

Several pundits like Kevin Phillips do not believe Bellingham is worth £100 million yet. Campbell, though, has claimed that such a deal would be a bargain for Liverpool as the teenager is capable of establishing himself as a regular in any team for over a decade. The former Arsenal star told Football Insider:

"Watching him play for England, you can just see how he’s improving almost game-by-game. He’s a top, top player. If Liverpool can sign him this summer – they better. There’ll be a lot of clubs out there trying to get him, not just Real Madrid. Because he could be a mainstay in anyone’s midfield for more than a decade. Whatever you pay now is cheap. It’s cheap. If Liverpool want to do a deal, and he wants to join – then they better move.”

It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp's side have plans to make a move for Bellingham in the summer. It is also unclear whether they would be willing to pay £100 million for his services

Liverpool face competition from Real Madrid for Bellingham

Apart from the Reds, Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in Bellingham. Los Blancos reportedly view the Borussia Dortmund star as a replacement for Luka Modric.

Transfer News Live



Real Madrid are interested in signing Jude Bellingham in 2023 to make up for Luka Modrić's future departure. (Source: Bild)

The Croatia international will turn 37 years old in September this year. Real Madrid realize the need to prepare for life without Modric and are said to be eyeing a move for Bellingham.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are pushing to convince Bellingham to sign a new long-term contract with them. According to Football Insider, they are making progress on agreeing a new deal.

