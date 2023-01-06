"When you are yourself 55 you realize it is coming closer" - Jurgen Klopp reacts to Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli passing away

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the news of Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli's passing away. The German tactician revealed that he was really saddened by the news even though he never had the opportunity to meet the Italian during his time alive.

Tributes have been pouring in for Gianluca Vialli after news of his death hit the internet earlier today, January 6, 2023. The Chelsea legend gave up the ghost at the age of 58, five years after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

UEFA @UEFA Today, European football mourns Gianluca Vialli, who has passed away aged 58.



Vialli lifted the Champions League with Juventus in 1996, won 59 caps for Italy and was a hugely popular member of the backroom staff as the Azzurri triumphed at EURO 2020.



Jurgen Klopp, in his press conference ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup third round clash with Wolves this Saturday (January 7), addressed the subject and paid homage to the former Premier League star.

He said (as quoted by Liverpool Echo):

“Never met him, but everybody knows what a player he was. I'm really sad. When you are yourself 55 you realize it is coming closer, let me say it like this. The reactions [from people] say everything."

Gianluca Vialli started his professional football career at Italian club Cremonese, where he played between 1980 and 1984 before joining Sampdoria. He spent eight years with the Serie A side before leaving for Juventus in July 1992.

After four successful years in Turin, the former centre-forward decided to switch to the Premier League, where he joined Chelsea as a free agent in July 1996. He went on to make 87 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, recording 40 goals and two assists to his name.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness pays homage to Gianluca Vialli

Former Blues star - Gianluca Vialli

Shortly after hearing the news of Vialli's demise, former Reds midfielder Graeme Souness paid homage to the Italian, with whom he spent some time during his days at Sampdoria. The Liverpool legend said on Sky Sports News:

"I only had the news ten minutes ago, and I can't tell you how good of a guy he was. Forget football for a minute, he was just a gorgeous soul, a truly nice human being. I went to Italy when I was 31 years old, he was 20, and was just fabulous to be around. He was such a fun-loving guy, full of mischief, such a warm individual and a fabulous player."

Souness further said:

"I don’t want to talk about his footballing [ability], I want to talk about him as a human being. I’m going to hear a lot of his name, and correctly so with people saying magnificent things about his playing ability, but what a human being."

"My condolences go to his family and his wife, they have been blessed their paths crossed. His kids were blessed to have a dad like that and his wife was blessed to be married to a man like that."

