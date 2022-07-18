"When you lose someone like this, it can have a huge impact" - Chelsea star warns Liverpool about Sadio Mane's exit from the club 

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has shared his thoughts on compatriot Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool this summer to join Bayern Munich. He stated that it is a big loss for the Reds and the Premier League because of the quality and impact possessed by the Senegalese forward. Mane joined Bayern for around €41 million this summer after six splendid years at Anfield.

The Senegalese attacker joined the Reds from Southampton in 2016 and helped them win multiple trophies in the last few years. This includes the Premier League title (2019-20) and the Champions League trophy (2018-19).

He scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 matches across competitions for the Merseysiders. Speaking about his impact and how his loss will be felt by the Merseysiders, Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy said (via Metro):

"I think it is a big loss for the Premier League in terms of quality and in terms of the person. We’ve lost someone great and I hope for him he will enjoy the Bundesliga."

He added:

"He’s also a big loss [to Liverpool] because of his quality, the impact he makes and also because, for the young players, he’s an example. When you lose someone like this, it can have a huge impact."

Jurgen Klopp will hope that new signing Darwin Nunez (for £85m with add-ons from Benfica) can have a similar, if not better, impact at the club.

Liverpool and Chelsea monitoring Brazil-born midfielder Matheus Nunes

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Sporting CP central midfielder Matheus Nunes. Both clubs, however, will have to compete with Wolverhampton Wanderers for his signature, who have been linked with him for over a month now.

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Matheus Nunes ticks a number of boxes for Liverpool. He's 6ft, turns 24 in August and has experience playing in a double pivot. Though he pimarily plays on the left for Sporting, he has also been used on the right. Matheus Nunes ticks a number of boxes for Liverpool. He's 6ft, turns 24 in August and has experience playing in a double pivot. Though he pimarily plays on the left for Sporting, he has also been used on the right. https://t.co/sHIuno5b2C

The 23-year-old played 50 matches for Sporting in all competitions last season and registered four goals and five assists. Brazilian-born Nunes decided to play for the Portugal national team and has earned eight caps so far since making his debut in 2021.

Sporting want €45 million plus €5 million in add-ons for Nunes. Wolves have been tracking him to replace Ruben Neves, who could potentially move this summer.

However, Liverpool and Chelsea have joined the race for Nunes. Their spending power combined with Champions League football could be a big factor in Nunes' decision. None of the three teams have made any official bids yet.

