When is Messi going to play for PSG?

Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG captured the entire world's attention and now football fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for the Argentine's debut. Latest reports claim that Messi will most likely play for PSG against Reims on 29th August.

PSG are scheduled to play against Brest on Friday and although there were hopes that Messi could play that match, it now seems that PSG will allow him to settle in completely before making his competitive debut.

Messi is only expected to play next week. The match against Reims is scheduled on 29th August, Sunday. The game kicks off at 11:45 AM PST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:45 PM CT, while the game is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Monday for Indian viewers.

A few days ago when asked about Lionel Messi's potential debut, PSG manager Pochettino said:

"We want to make sure that this team becomes a strong unit. As for when we might see Leo Messi in action, it is his second day of training after a month since he played the last game at the Copa America. We will take things step by step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit."

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could form an extremely potent attacking trio for PSG

The 'MNM' trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe could be unleashed from the start for Paris Saint-Germain in their match against Reims on 29th. The trio are expected to wreak havoc in Ligue 1 and could have an impact similar to that of the famous Messi, Suarez and Neymar ('MSN') trio.

PSG's next match against Brest is on Friday August 20th. However, the match is almost certainly too early for both Messi and Neymar to start as they only started training last week.

Messi and Neymar could start on the bench this weekend, but with Pochettino taking a cautious approach, we will most likely see Messi play for PSG only against Reims on the 29th of August.

