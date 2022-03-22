“When we observe his work, it does not correspond to the expectations of PSG” – French pundit explains why PSG should sack Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has come under fire following his side's elimination from the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid last week. The Parisians are expected to part ways with the tactician at the end of the season. However, French football pundit Eric Rabesandratana believes there's no point in waiting that long.

It's proven to be an underwhelming outing for Pochettino and PSG this season. The Parisians have crashed out of all cup competitions. They, however, lead Ligue 1 comprehensively with a 13-points lead over second-placed Marseille.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Mauricio Pochettino is on the verge of being sacked by PSG. He will seek to become the next Manchester United manager if he is sacked.



(Source: Telegraph) Mauricio Pochettino is on the verge of being sacked by PSG. He will seek to become the next Manchester United manager if he is sacked.(Source: Telegraph) 🚨 Mauricio Pochettino is on the verge of being sacked by PSG. He will seek to become the next Manchester United manager if he is sacked.(Source: Telegraph) https://t.co/xsDNk2Jsfd

Speaking on France Blue Paris, Rabesandratana said:

“I know Mauricio Pochettino well, especially the person. It’s a complicated situation. Inevitably, when we observe his work, it does not correspond to the expectations of PSG. We are waiting to know if he will continue, especially by the end of the season.”

Paris Saint-Germain appear to be going deeper in their crisis. That was evident at the weekend when they produced an abysmal performance against Monaco, losing 3-0 at the Stade Louis II.

There are still nine games left before the Ligue 1 campaign concludes. Rabesandratana believes it would make more sense to appoint a new manager straightaway. If done so, the new tactician can use the reminder of the season for adaptation.

He added:

“I think it would be interesting to change coach now because there is a little time left. What would be good is that we use this time for the preparation and adaptation of a new coach. In the integration plan and to save time, this could be positive.”

Who could replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG?

The Parisians are enduring a difficult outing this season

According to El Nacional, Zinedine Zidane is the favorite to take over the reigns from Pochettino at the Parc des Princes in the summer. The Frenchman has been away from the dugout since leaving Real Madrid last year and is likely to make a return to management very soon.

The likes of Thomas Tuchel, Arsene Wenger, Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta have also been linked with the French giants. It remains to be seen who will eventually get the nod in the coming weeks or months.

Edited by Aditya Singh