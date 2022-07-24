“Where else would he go? Barcelona? Real Madrid?” - Paddy Kenny picks Liverpool as £100m-rated midfielder’s next destination

According to Paddy Kenny, Liverpool are the best possible destination for exciting football prospect Jude Bellingham. The Reds have already been heavily linked to the star, and Jurgen Klopp has openly explained why they have not signed him yet.

Notable football journalist Fabrizio Romano has also stated that the Reds made inquiries about the star, but Borussia Dortmund have no intention of selling him. That hasn't stopped Paddy Kenny, who firmly believes the young central midfielder is Anfield-bound.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window of 2023.



(Source: Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window of 2023.(Source: @MirrorFootball 🚨 Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window of 2023.(Source: @MirrorFootball) https://t.co/XlO6LYTqaJ

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny explained:

“It’s looking like he will sign for Liverpool and what a signing it would be by the way. If Dortmund aren’t willing to sell him yet then I’m sure, because he is that good, Liverpool are prepared to wait another 12 months to get the right player."

The former goalkeeper added:

“That’s what Liverpool do. They go out and get the right players. They spend a lot but it always works for them, they have great recruitment. I think they are just biding their time, waiting to get that deal over the line. I’m certain it will come off. Where else would he go? Barcelona? Real Madrid?”

Young Bellingham has been a source of inspiration for Borussia Dortmund since he joined them in 2020. Last season, he managed 43 games for the German outfit while making 20 direct goal contributions.

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude Good week of work in Switzerland.🥵Excited for the season opener next week. Good week of work in Switzerland.🥵Excited for the season opener next week.😆 https://t.co/yEHwOgy6mJ

Liverpool could reportedly see two midfielders depart without a replacement

Despite concerns over options in midfield, the Reds could allow two midfielders to leave the club this summer. They have been linked with midfield reinforcements throughout the transfer window, but a report by Tribal Football suggests that the Reds will not make any such moves. They are reportedly prepared to wait and focus on a transfer for Jude Bellingham next year.

Klopp looks set to let Tyler Morton and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leave the club this summer, with the Reds hoping to make space for the potential arrival of Bellingham. Morton will leave the club on a loan deal with Blackburn Rovers, as the Reds recently have a good track record of sending youngsters there on loan.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s departure is likely to be permanent, with the former Arsenal midfielder falling down the pecking order at Anfield in recent years. The 28-year-old has drawn interest from West Ham United after the Hammers failed to acquire Jesse Lingard on a free transfer.

Liverpool will hope they can compete this season despite being slightly short of options in midfield. They hope they have what it takes to go one step further than their impressive season last year and achieve football immortality.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far