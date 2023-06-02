"Where is he going to play?" - Frank Leboeuf believes Chelsea star will not be a regular starter if he joins Premier League rivals

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has doubts that Mateo Kovacic will be a starter at Manchester City if he joins the Premier League champions.

The Croatian's future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt amid an anticipated exodus of players this summer. Kovacic, 29, has a year left on his contract but could be one of many of the Blues' first-team members that depart.

According to reports, Manchester City have held positive talks with Kovacic's representatives over a potential transfer. It seems that the midfielder may be heading to the Etihad.

Leboeuf has questioned the reasoning behind Kovacic joining Pep Guardiola's side as he doesn't think he will break into the starting lineup. He told Si & Dan Talk Chelsea:

"If he goes to City, where is he going to play? Is he going to start over Rodri for example? No, I don’t think so. Do you want to play 20 games a season at City, or go to another team playing 50 games a season?"

Kovacic featured 37 times across competitions this season for Chelsea, scoring two goals and providing as many assists. He has been a mainstay in the Blues' side since joining permanently from Real Madrid in 2019.

Leboeuf has admitted that he will be sad to see the Croatian leave as he reckons he has grown into a top talent at Stamford Bridge. He added:

"I’ll be sad to see him leave. When he came from Real Madrid he wasn’t the player that he developed in to at Chelsea a few years after. I have enjoyed seeing him play for Chelsea though, I think he fought for the club."

Kovacic has won the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Europa League during his time in west London. He has a tall order in displacing Rodri in the City side if he does join the Premier League champions.

However, Guardiola's success has come from rotation with the Cityzens boasting strength in depth. Kovacic would be an experienced head who could come straight into the starting lineup.

Chelsea's Noni Madueke promises a better campaign following Mauricio Pochettino's appointment

Madueke insists success is non-negotiable.

Chelsea endured a season to forget, finishing 12th in the league and trophyless. The Blues ran through four permanent and temporary managers during a chaotic campaign that ended woefully.

Noni Madueke arrived in January in the midst of the west Londoners' calamity. The young English forward joined from PSV Eindhoven for £29 million. He managed just one goal in 12 appearances across competitions.

The 21-year-old has vowed to show improvement in the 2022-23 campaign. He will be playing under Mauricio Pochettino after the Argentine became Graham Potter's permanent replacement in late May. He tweeted:

“Thank you Chelsea for making me feel at home from the very first minute. Next season will be different, I’m certain. Success is non-negotiable and is what you guys deserve. Take care & see you guys at the Bridge soon.”

Madueke has shown flashes of promise during the early stages of his Stamford Bridge career. However, it was difficult for any player to stand out in what turned out to be a miserable performance from the Blues.

