Which Premier League teams will play Champions League, Europa League and Conference League next season? 9 spots confirmed after Chelsea win

The Premier League will have nine teams in Europe next season after Chelsea won the UEFA Europa Conference League with a 4-1 comeback win over Real Betis in Wroclaw on Wednesday (May 28).
Betis took a ninth-minute lead through an Abde Ezzalzouli strike as they led at the break. Enzo Maresca's side got back on level terms midway through the second period through Enzo Fernandez before Nicolas Jackson put them in front five minutes later.
On-loan Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho gave the Blues a two-goal cushion seven minutes from time before Moises Caicedo completed the coup de grace in the first minute of stoppage time. It made Maresca's side the first team to win European club football's three major club competitions.
The Blues' triumph means there will be nine English teams in Europe next season, with Maresca's side having qualified for the Champions League by finishing fourth in the Premier League.
The other Premier League teams in the competition will be winners Liverpool, second-placed Arsenal, third-placed Manchester City and fifth-placed Newcastle United. Tottenham Hotspur - who finished a lowly 17th - also qualified by winning the UEFA Europa League, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final last week.
Coming to the Europa League, sixth-placed Aston Villa - who finished behind Newcastle on goal difference - will be the English representatives, along with FA Cup winners Crystal Palace, who beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final.
Seventh-placed Nottingham Forest - who were in the reckoning for Champions League football on the final day of the Premier League season - will be the lone English team in the Conference League. Eighth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion won't have European football next season, as Confernece League winners Chelsea finished in the Champions League positions.
What did Enzo Maresca, boss of Premier League side Chelsea, say after Conference League triumph?
Enzo Maresca was undoubtedly a happy man after Chelsea came from behind to win their maiden Conference League title. Having won the Champions League and Europa League previously, the Blues created European history.
Reese James' introduction turned the tide in the Blues' favour as they eventually coasted to a comfortable win after conceding an early opener in Wroclaw. Maresca said after the triumph (as per UEFA):
"We adjusted something tactical at half-time and the second half we were much better. We are very happy. (Winning the Conference League) can be a starting point. To build a winning mentality you need to win games, to win competitions. The trophy we have won tonight is going to make us better."
The Blues won't defend their Conference League title next season, as they qualified for the Champions League, a competition they have won twice, most recently in 2021.