Who are the quickest players in the Premier League? Haaland and Rashford miss out on fastest XI including surprise Chelsea star

Squawka have revealed the Premier League's fastest players in each position in the 2022-23 season.

Two Chelsea players are included in the lineup as Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford miss out.

SPORTbible @sportbible Premier League Fastest XI



Johnson - 36.7km/h

Mudryk - 36.63km/h

Gordon - 36.61km/h

Nunez - 36.53km/h

Nunes - 36.32km/h



Let's take a look at a list of 11 of the quickest footballers in the English top tier at the moment, organized in a 4-4-2 formation.

Southampton's Gavin Bazunu has taken up the goalkeeper position, recording a top speed of 32.62 km/h this season.

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot, Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, and centre-backs Kristoffer Ajer and Tyrone Mings form the back four. Manchester City's Kyle Walker surprisingly comes in at No.4 in the top-speed rankings at right-back, while Tierney has earned the status of the Gunners' fastest player this season.

In midfield, Chelsea seems to be dominating as Blues stars Mykhailo Mudryk (36.63 km/h) and Dennis Zakaria sit alongside Wolverhampton's Matheus Nunes and Everton's Anthony Gordon. Zakaria, a surprise selection in the lineup, has recorded a top speed of 36.09 km/h.

This is an impressive feat considering only seven players have reached a top speed of 36 km/h or higher in the Premier League this season. However, the Chelsea duo have struggled to find game time at Stamford Bridge this season, each registering only six league appearances so far.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson are the fastest strikers in the English top tier this term, with top speeds of 36.53 km/h and 36.7 km/h, respectively. Johnson is officially the Premier League's fastest player this season.

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League table amid disappointing form under manager Graham Potter this season. With only 11 games to go, it seems as though the Blues will miss out on any form of European football next season.

🗣️ "I think Graham Potter is amazing." 🤝



Unai Emery is confident with time the Chelsea head coach will be a success

The English boss has come under substantial criticism for the club's performances in the Premier League this term. However, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery insists that the former Brighton manager needs time at Stamford Bridge.

He said (via Football365):

“They have very good players and their coach is amazing. His work in Brighton was amazing and he needs time to adapt his ideas to Chelsea. Progressively, they are doing better. He deserved to take a step ahead with a team like Chelsea."

Emery added:

"They are progressing, and everything he did in Brighton he can do in Chelsea. He needs time, he needs matches and to know his players better. They played very well in the Champions League. In the Premier League, they’re not keeping the balance of being consistent in the table.”

The Blues are set to lock horns with Aston Villa next in the English top tier at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (April 1).

