Who said what? David Beckham, Neymar, Ronaldinho, Sergio Ramos and more react to PSG winning Champions League

Football legends, past and present, reacted to PSG's UEFA Champions League win on Saturday (May 31). The Parisians annihilated Inter Milan 5-0 in the final to become the newest winners of the competition.

In a clash between arguably two of the best sides in this year's edition, the Parisians flew out the blocks, with Achraf Hakimi breaking the deadlock inside 12 minutes.

The teenaged Desire Doue doubled Luis Enrique's side's advantage, and there would be no looking back for the domestic treble winners. Doue struck again past the hour mark, with Khvicha Kvaratskhlia and Senny Mayulu also joining the party as the Parisians registered the biggest win in Champions League/European Cup final history.

In the process, Enrique's side also won the quadruple - joining Celtic (1967) as the only teams to do so - having won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions titles. Here's how a few former players reacted to the Parisians' continental triumph on Instagram stories.

Former Parisians striker Neymar wrote (as translated from Portuguese):

"Congratulations"

Neymar Instagram Story

Another former Parisians player, midfielder Ronaldinho - who's now retired - simply shared a picture of his former team hoisting aloft the trophy:

Ronaldinho Instagram Story

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba posted (as translated from French):

"PSG, too, too strong, wow. Congratulations to them."

Paul Pogba Instagram Story

Former Parisians defender Sergio Ramos wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS, PSG! Very happy for the club and the fans. You deserve it. The first of many, I'm sure."

Sergio Ramos Instagram Story

Manchester United legend and current Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham posted on his Instagram story:

"Beautiful Beautiful Moment"

David Beckham Instagram Story

Doue created history by becoming the first player to register three goal contributions in a Champions League final. He's also the first teenager to score twice in the title match.

"Paris dominated it" - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand on PSG's Champions League triumph

PSG celebrate their Champions League triumph

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand heaped high praise on PSG for the manner of their maiden UEFA Champions League triumph. Having fallen 1-0 to Bayern Munich in their first final appearance five years ago, there would be no repeat of that result in Munich.

The match was effectively over as a contest after just 20 minutes, with the Parisians scoring thrice more after the break to inflict a second Champions League final defeat on Inter in three years.

"Paris dominated it – they suffocated Inter and pressed them," Ferdinand told TNT Sports (via UEFA website).

"From the word go, they pressed the life out of them and they had players that were in killer mode today. It's an astonishing performance in a game of this magnitude. I don't think I've ever seen such dominance at this stage."

Parisians boss Luis Enrique is the second manager - after Pep Guardiola - to win the treble with two different sides, with both winning their first with Barcelona (Guardiola - 2009, Enrique - 2015).

