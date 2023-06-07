Who is Victor Lindelof’s wife? Meet Maja Nilsson who was rated Premier League’s hottest partner earlier this year

Victor Lindelof's wife Maja Nilsson was rated the hottest partner in the Premier League earlier this year in a survey conducted by Betting Sites.co.uk.

The survey, carried out in February, rated the attractiveness of Premier League footballers and their wives and girlfriends. It used an app called 'Attractiveness Test', calculating the attractiveness of a person using machine learning and more.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof's wife Maja Nilsson received a rating of 9.7 out of 10, making her the hottest WAG in the league.

Nilsson is an entrepreneur, blogger, and marketing expert. She met the Swedish defender in 2013 and they have been together since. They tied the knot in 2018 and also have two sons together - Ted Louie and Francis Lillebror.

The aforementioned survey also rated other Premier League footballers and their partners. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland received a rating of just 5.6 while his partner Isabel Haugseng Johansen received a rating of 8.9. This was the biggest difference of any couple in the survey.

The lowest gap between a player and their partner was between Arsenal's Ben White and his partner Milly Adams. They received a rating of 8.4 and 9.4 respectively.

Meanwhile, former on-loan Chelsea forward Joao Felix was named the most attractive Premier League footballer with a rating of 8.5.

When Premier League defender Victor Lindelof's wife commented on buying expensive boxes at Old Trafford

Victor Lindelof's wife Maja Nilsson once explained that Manchester United players feel peer pressure to buy expensive boxes at Old Trafford for friends and family. The boxes, which cost somewhere between £24,000 to £81,000 per season, allow a premium match experience for the players' friends and family.

On her podcast Livet Pa Laktaren, which translates to 'Life in the Stands', Maja Nilsson stated that the players are considered 'losers' if they don't buy the box.

"Here, the players have the option to rent a box, and I'm not even going to tell you for how much but a disgusting amount of money. And if you don't buy one, you're considered to be a loser. But having a box is wonderful because you have your own waiter," she said (via Daily Star).

Maja Nilsson moved to Manchester with Victor Lindelof when he joined the Red Devils from Benfica in 2017. While not always highly rated, the Swedish defender has been an important part of Manchester United over the years. He has helped keep 43 clean sheets in 159 Premier League appearances.

He started just 27 games last season but as per The Sun, Linfelof is set to get a new contract offer from Manchester United as it currently expires in 2024.

