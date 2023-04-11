Why has Arsenal vs Chelsea been rescheduled? Premier League explain reason and reveal new date and time for fixture

Arsenal's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates has been moved from Saturday, April 29 to Tuesday, May 2.

The Premier League have decided to move the fixture after the Metropolitan Police revised its position regarding the kick-off time. They requested a Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting to determine if the match had to be rescheduled.

A statement on the Premier League's official website reads:

"The Premier League fixture between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium, scheduled to take place on Saturday 29 April at 5.30pm, will now take place on Tuesday 2 May at 8.00pm."

The initial date was approved at a prior SAG meeting in February, but for safety reasons, it will now take place on May 2. The Premier League have apologized the late notice given to supporters upon the change in schedule.

Arsenal will continue their quest for the Premier League title. The Gunners currently sit six points clear of second-placed Manchester City, having played one game more. However, the encounter with Chelsea takes place just six days after Mikel Arteta's side face City at the Etihad on April 26.

Meanwhile, the Blues will likely be trying to finish the season on a positive note as they have endured a miserable campaign. Frank Lampard's men are 11th, 17 points off the top four. There is little to no chance of Chelsea finishing in the UEFA Champions League qualification spots.

West Ham United interested in signing Chelsea's Conor Gallagher to replace Arsenal target Declan Rice

Declan Rice is on Arsenal's radar.

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as a replacement for Declan Rice. The latter is being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer.

The Hammers are expected to demand £100 million for Rice, who has been their protagonist for several years. The English midfielder has featured 37 times across competitions, scoring two goals and contributing four assists. David Moyes' side have two targets in mind if they are to rake in that fee for their captain.

Gallagher and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips are both in West Ham's sights. Both have struggled for game time this season.

The former returned to Stamford Bridge last summer following an impressive loan spell with Crystal Palace. However, Gallagher has started just 13 of 35 matches, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Meanwhile, Phillips joined City from Leeds United last summer for £42 million but has failed to make an impact at the Etihad. He has managed just 14 appearances and has struggled for form with the Cityzens.

