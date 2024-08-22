"Why’s it so strong", "Anything less than 5-0, we riot" - Fans react as Chelsea name XI for Conference League qualifier against Servette

Chelsea face Swiss Super League side Servette FC in the UEFA Conference League playoff first-leg match on Thursday, August 22. The Blues will look to avoid a potential slip-up and notch up a comprehensive win under the management of Enzo Maresca.

The West London club released their starting lineup ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Maresca went with a 4-3-3 setup with Filip Jorgensen starting as the goalkeeper for the Blues. The backline contains Renato Veiga, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Axel Disasi.

Captain Moises Caicedo starts in the midfield alongside Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Finally, the West London side's attack is spearheaded by Marc Guiu, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Christopher Nkunku.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans have voiced their opinion about the starting lineup on X (formerly Twitter). Some of the more popular reactions are as follows:

"Why’s it so strong," quipped one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"Anything less than 5-0, we riot," declared another.

Expand Tweet

"Only a big win is acceptable," agreed one fan on X.

One fan predicted that all three forwards would get a goal and the match would end at 5-0 for the home side. They commented:

"5-0 with guiu, mudryk, Neto, nkunku all bagging."

"I'm so hyped for the match!," gushed another fan on X.

"We’ve got title winning depth we just need the results now," declared another netizen.

Some of the other comments in X are as follows:

"Turns out having 68 players in the squad can be useful," quipped a fan.

"cuz it’s a qualifier, we have good depth, and we need a resounding win to silence the haters," inferred another.

Chelsea lost their Premier League opener against Manchester City

Chelsea FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Chelsea lost their first Premier League game against defending champions Manchester City on Sunday, August 18. The atmosphere was electric at Stamford Bridge as Enzo Maresca started his first competitive game as the manager of the West London side.

However, Chelsea conceded in the 18th minute as Jeremy Doku found a pocket of space from the left and provided a through ball into the penalty box. After a slight deflection from Bernardo Silva, it went straight to Erling Haaland's feet. The Norwegian didn't make a mistake and scored Manchester City's first goal.

The Cityzens doubled their lead in the 84th minute via an inch-perfect run and finish by Mateo Kovacic. The former Chelsea player received the ball near the center of the pitch and dribbled his way towards the penalty box. Finally, he unleashed a shot to make it 2-0 for the visitors.

Chelsea will try to win tonight's match against Servette FC to find some momentum after the home defeat in their first Premier League match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback