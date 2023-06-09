"Why spend 100 million when we already have quality" – Chelsea fans believe Blues star could become influential next season

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to claim that Cesare Casadei could emerge as a first-team star next season.

The Blues are in the midst of a midfield overhaul, with regular starters like Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount likely to be on their way out this summer. N'Golo Kante has already agreed to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad at the end of his contract this month. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher could also be offloaded.

Meanwhile, Casadei has turned a lot of heads with his stellar performances at the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina. He has guided Italy to the final, registering seven goals and two assists in six games.

One fan said:

"Instead of us signing 2 out of Caicedo, Lavia and Rice, we should sign 1 and promote casadei and santos into first team. We got no Europe, so we would be just playing once a week. Why spend 100mil plus when we already have quality at our hand?"

Here are a few reactions from Chelsea fans after Casadei's rousing run of form on international duty:

Casadei, 20, joined the Blues from Inter Milan in a deal worth up to £17 million last summer. After making 13 U21 appearances, he was sent out on loan to Reading. He featured in 15 Championship games this season.

A right-footed central midfielder blessed with passing and shooting, the Italian has been marked as one for the future at Chelsea. He could claim a spot for himself in Mauricio Pochettino's squad, going by his recent outings.

Before joining the Stamford Bridge outfit permanently, Casadei made a name for himself at the Nerazzurri. He lifted two league titles at youth level, netting 41 goals and providing eight assists in 105 appearances across competitions.

Casadei has scored five times and contributed one assist in 13 U21 games for the west London outfit.

Chelsea ready to part ways with Christian Pulisic, says journalist

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Paul Brown said that Chelsea are keen to sell Christian Pulisic:

"I think Christian Pulisic is another one who is more likely to leave Chelsea this summer if they can find the right transfer for him. Both sides have known for a while that Pulisic would be made available for transfer. He's been available in the last two windows. I think he was ready to move on for the right offer. That didn't materialise."

Pulisic, 24, fell down in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge in the 2022-23 season. Due to a host of offensive arrivals, he featured in only 1012 minutes of action spanning 30 appearances.

According to ESPN, Juventus are considered to be the frontrunners in the race to rope in Pulisic this summer. Manchester United, Newcastle United, AC Milan and Napoli are also in the fray to sign the right-footed winger.

