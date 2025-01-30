"Why is he starting?", "Must win game and he starts him" - Fans unhappy with Manchester United star's inclusion in XI for UEL clash

Fans are unimpressed with Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund's inclusion in their starting line-up against Romanian club FCSB in the UEFA Europa League. The match is slated for Thursday, January 30, at the National Arena.

Rasmus Højlund has been on the receiving end of criticism lately for his underwhelming performances, especially in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on January 5. The 21-year-old has registered seven goals and one assist in 28 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Fans took to social media and made posts questioning Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim's decision to name Rasmus Højlund in the starting XI against FCSB in the UEFA Europa League. Here are some of the reactions from X:

"Why is Hojlund starting??????????"

"Must win game and he starts Hojlund.."

"After Hojlund's awful display on Sunday, I am shocked to see him in the starting XI. He better score tonight or at least put some work in." chimed in another fan.

"Tears no way they’re starting Hojlund man"

"If Hojlund doesn’t score or has a shot on target then he should get ready to leave my club!"

"Amorim continuing to start Hojlund is beginning to make me question his coaching for real," posted another.

"Two of the best creators of the last decade playing behind him, if Hojlund doesn’t score today he should leave the football!"

"If Hojlund can’t get a goal today he needs to announce his retirement from football."

Rasmus Højlund arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta in 2023 and has since recorded 23 goals and three assists in 71 appearances across competitions for Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim heaps praise on Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho amid exit rumors

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim expressed being happy with Alejandro Garnacho, claiming that the 20-year-old winger has been improving lately. The Argentine star has been heavily linked with several prominent clubs, including Napoli and Chelsea, in the ongoing transfer window.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Europa League clash against FCSB, Amorim praised Garnacho and told TNT Sports (via Eurosport):

"I'm happy to have Garnacho here. He's improving a lot. He's a young talented guy. You want to work with these guys with talent. That's what drives the coaches to improve the team; to have these kind of players that you know they are going to improve a lot. In football, especially when we are in these situations, sometimes it's hard, but I don't want to focus on that. I'm really happy to have Garnacho playing tomorrow."

Alejandro Garnacho has netted eight goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season.

