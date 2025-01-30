Chelsea set to make late bid for €95m rated Manchester United star wanted by Serie A club before transfer deadline - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing an offer for Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho in the final days of the January transfer window. The Red Devils are open to selling the Argentine winger this month.

Garnacho has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim. The 20-year-old has faced a lack of game time ever since he was excluded from last month's Manchester derby. He has made just two Premier League starts since and his future at Manchester United is now uncertain.

Garnacho has attracted interest from multiple European outfits, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Napoli, who are actively searching for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's replacement. Chelsea have also been linked with the young winger as they look to reinforce Enzo Maresca's squad. According to French outlet L'Equipe, the Blues are ready to submit a bid to lure Garnacho to Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline on February 3.

Trending

The report claims that Manchester United have put the player up for sale as they seek to raise funds. However, the club are expecting a fee of €95 million for the 20-year-old, who's contracted until 2028.

Although it would be a substantial fee, the west Londoners could reduce that amount by offering Christopher Nkunku in a swap deal. The French striker has struggled to establish himself in Enzo Maresca's starting XI, playing second fiddle to Nicolas Jackson.

"Why should he change just by going to London?" - Ex-Manchester United star says Alejandro Garnacho wouldn't 'do very well' at Chelsea

Paul Parker insists that Alejandro Garnacho wouldn't perform even if he joined the Blues this window. He believes the Argentine forward would struggle to handle the pressure.

Parker feels the wealth of attacking options at Maresca's disposal and the competition they pose would unnerve Garnacho. However, the Englishman admitted he would be the last one to object to the winger's departure.

The former Manchester United star said:

“I have obviously seen that Garnacho is linked to Chelsea. I don’t like Garnacho as a person, but you can’t deny he has some sort of talent. For me it looks like everything has gone to his head and it’s not a good look for a young player. He will compete against 37 wingers at Chelsea, and he doesn’t seem like someone who likes competition, so I don’t know what he is on about.”

"Obviously, I would like him to leave, and for Man United, it’s fantastic to see that Chelsea wants him, as they usually pay a lot of money for players. It’s great news really, but I don’t expect him to do very well. Why should he change just by going to London? He doesn’t stand for pressure, and he is only showing something when being subbed on."

Garnacho has made 120 appearances since his first-team promotion in 2022, contributing 23 goals and 14 assists. He has won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup with Manchester United.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback