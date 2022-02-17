"Will always be the best in the world" - Barcelona manager Xavi defends Lionel Messi's penalty miss in PSG vs Real Madrid

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has defended Lionel Messi after the forward was criticized for his penalty miss during PSG's clash against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Xavi believes that such criticisms are normal for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona's Europa League game against Napoli, he said:

“It’s normal being in Paris and being Messi. If people only focus on the penalty, it’s normal that there will be criticism. I wish him all the best. For me, he will always be the best in the world.”

PSG secured a 1-0 win against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash on Tuesday thanks to an injury-time winner from Kylian Mbappe. However, Lionel Messi's missed penalty was one of the main talking points from the game. The 34-year-old had his spot-kick saved by Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on the hour mark.

It is worth noting that this was Messi's first penalty miss against Real Madrid. The Argentine forward had previously scored all six of his spot-kicks against Los Blancos while playing for Barcelona.

Xavi, meanwhile, is gearing up for his side to face Napoli in the Europa League. The Catalan giants finished third in their Champions League group, which means they will compete in the Europa League for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

The first leg of their tie will be played on Thursday night at the Nou Camp. They will then travel to Naples on February 24th for the return leg.

Lionel Messi has struggled to find consistent form since his move from Barcelona to PSG

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. However, he has failed to replicate his scintillating form for the Blaugrana in the French capital.

As things stand, Messi has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 21 appearances for PSG across all competitions. However, only two of those goals have come in Ligue 1.

Prior to the game against Real Madrid, Lionel Messi had scored five goals in five group matches in the Champions League. This includes braces against Manchester City and Club Brugge.

Despite Messi's shortcomings at the Parc des Princes, PSG still comfortably sit at the top of the Ligue 1 charts. Mauricio Pochettino's side have accumulated 59 points from 24 matches. They are currently 13 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille.

