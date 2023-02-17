Will Kylian Mbappe play for PSG against Lille this weekend? Christophe Galtier provides crucial update on French superstar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe is set to feature against Lille on Sunday (February 19). The French striker has only just returned from a thigh injury.

The Parisans have struggled in his absence, losing 3-1 to AS Monaco in the league and exiting the Coupe de France with a 2-1 defeat to Marseille. Mbappe did feature in his side's 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday (February 14).

PSG dramatically improved after his introduction in the game in the 57th minute after Kingsley Coman had given Bayern the lead. The Frenchman had the ball in the back of the net, but Nuno Mendes was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

Galtier had good news for Parisians fans regarding the forward's availability for the Lille clash. He said (via RMC Sport):

"We have to win this weekend, and you have more chance of winning when there is Kylian than without, so he will play. There is uncertainty about Marquinhos' participation. I'm waiting to see tomorrow with the medical staff."

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Two years ago today: Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick at the Camp Nou! Two years ago today: Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick at the Camp Nou! 🚀🇫🇷 Two years ago today: Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick at the Camp Nou! https://t.co/rErxtrzjAh

Mbappe has enjoyed a prolific season at the Parc des Princes, scoring 25 goals in 27 games across competitions. The striker will be eager to get back to his stellar form against Les Douges this weekend. PSG are top of Ligue 1, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille after 23 games.

Mbappe insists PSG can turn things around against Bayern in UEFA Champions League

The Parisian striker is confident of overcoming Bayern.

Galtier's men are tasked with trying to overcome a 1-0 aggregate deficit against Bayern at the Allianz Arena on March 8. The Bavarians are unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this season and are also unbeaten at home across competitions.

Nevertheless, Mbappe is adamant that PSG can turn things around in the second leg. He said in the aftermath of the first-leg defeat (via Reuters):

"We have to remember the final part of the game; we're behind, but we saw that we were able to cause them trouble. We need all our players to be healthy and go there to win and qualify."

Football Daily @footballdaily



Kylian Mbappé believes PSG have enough to turn their UEFA Champions League tie around against Bayern Munich. 🗣️ “I was unable to change the result but now there are reasons for hope because we are starting to recover our whole team. We were decimated by injuries.”Kylian Mbappé believes PSG have enough to turn their UEFA Champions League tie around against Bayern Munich. 🗣️ “I was unable to change the result but now there are reasons for hope because we are starting to recover our whole team. We were decimated by injuries.”Kylian Mbappé believes PSG have enough to turn their UEFA Champions League tie around against Bayern Munich. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/SY8uXXEv8d

Bayern will be without Benjamin Parvard, who was sent off for a second bookable offence in the second half. The game may be a lot different than the clash the two sides played out at the Parc des Princes, with Mbappe potentially starting.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes