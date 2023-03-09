Will Lionel Messi leave PSG following UCL knockout? Journalist details the 35-year-old star's plans after loss to Bayern

TyC Sports journalist Cesar Luis Merlo has provided an update on Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Parisian club were recently knocked out of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich over two legs.

They have now been eliminated from the same stage of the competition twice in a row and for the fifth time in the last seven years.

The focus is now back on Messi's contract situation at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine is currently in the final months of his current deal. He is yet to sign an extension with the French club.

The Argentine joined the Ligue 1 side in 2021 as a free agent after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga wage cap rules. He has since made 64 appearances for the team, scoring 29 goals and providing 31 assists.

César Luis Merlo @CLMerlo A día de hoy, no ha cambiado en nada la postura de Lionel Messi: sus intenciones pasan por quedarse en el PSG.

According to Merlo, despite PSG's exit from the Champions League, Messi still intends to extend his stay at the club and pen a new deal. There are, however, a few final details that are yet to be agreed upon.

The 35-year-old forward has been in fine form so far this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 16 assists in 30 games across competitions.

Neymar is set to be out due to an upcoming ankle ligament surgery. Hence, the onus will be on Messi and Mbappe to carry the Parisian club's attacking baton for the rest of the campaign.

Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller took a cheeky dig at PSG ace Lionel Messi

After Bayern's win against PSG at the Allianz Arena on March 8, Thomas Muller claimed that the Bavarians have never had a problem dealing with Messi. He went on to add that Cristiano Ronaldo has been a menace to them at the club level.

The Bayern legend said:

“When it comes to results, we always do well against Lionel Messi - at all levels. At club level, it was always Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid who was a problem for us.”

The Argentina captain has faced Bayern eight times in his career, winning twice and losing five times. He has scored four goals and has provided two assists against the Bavarians during his career.

