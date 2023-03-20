Will Marcel Sabitzer stay at Manchester United? Bayern Munich loanee discusses his future after scoring winner against Fulham 

Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer has opened up on his future at Manchester United after scoring winner against Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Sabitzer scored the winner for the Red Devils against Fulham as they secured a dramatic 3-1 comeback against Marco Silva's side at Old Trafford.

Manchester United scored three goals in quick succession after referee Chris Kavanagh showed three red cards in 40 seconds to dismiss manager Marco Silva, Willian and goalscorer Aleksandr Mitrovic.

Sabitzer gave Erik ten Hag's side the lead after Bruno Fernandes made it 1-1 from the spot before the Portugal international sealed the game with a very late goal.

Following the game, Sabitzer was asked about his future and the chances of making his loan move to Manchester United a permanent one.

Frank 🧠🇳🇱 @TenHagEra Marcel Sabitzer appreciation tweet



€20m in the summer, no brainer. Marcel Sabitzer appreciation tweet€20m in the summer, no brainer. https://t.co/u2vE1C6J7r

However, the Austria international refused to make too many comments and claimed that he is having a great time at Old Trafford. He said, as quoted by The Independent:

"I had to make a quick decision (to join) in January. I was focused on this, it was clear it is just a loan until the summer. I take every game as it comes, I am very happy to be here. I will give 100 per cent. Whatever happens in the summer, we will see."

The Bayern Munich loanee also opened up about his role in Ten Hag's side and insisted that he is happy to help the team in whatever way possible. He added:

“I can play all over midfield, I think. I like to do the dirty work. I like to run, to go forward, box-to-box movements. A lot of transitions and high-intensity games are what I am having here. I am very happy to be part of this team, this amazing club, and I feel very welcomed. I am very happy at the moment.”

Sabitzer has so far scored one goal in nine games following his loan switch to Manchester United in January and has impressed when given a chance.

Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United players to improve in one key area following their 3-1 win over Fulham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged his players to improve their overloads following a 3-1 comeback win over nine-man Fulham. He said, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

"I'm happy and pleased with the performance but I see a lot of room for improvement on the ball. We have to show more composure on the ball, we have to recognise where the overload is, we have to use that overload to attract opponents and stay more on the ball."

United Peoples TV @UnitedPeoplesTV Just want to point out just how incredible United have been since returning from the World Cup:



25 games

19 wins

4 draws

2 losses

54 goals scored

10 clean sheets



2 defeats in 25 games, our first trophy in 6 years, 3rd in PL, Europa QF & FA Cup SF.



Up the Ten Hag reds! Just want to point out just how incredible United have been since returning from the World Cup:25 games19 wins4 draws2 losses54 goals scored10 clean sheets2 defeats in 25 games, our first trophy in 6 years, 3rd in PL, Europa QF & FA Cup SF.Up the Ten Hag reds! https://t.co/S5Af6O43Zj

He added:

"I think defensive transition, especially in the recovery, the big games, like Liverpool and City, we got beaten and really beaten. So we have to act and show more personality. So there's a lot to improve but I'm happy in the development we have made, yeah, clear."

Manchester United will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

Manchester City will take on Sheffield United in the other semi-final and we could see a Manchester Derby in the final.

