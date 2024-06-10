Will Pep Guardiola ever return to Barcelona as manager? Manchester City boss provides definitive answer

Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola gave a clear answer on whether he will ever return to the Catalan club as manager. The Spaniard departed the club after winning a record 14 titles, including a continental treble in the 2008-09 season.

Speaking to journalist Victor Nahe from COPE, the coach said that the door is closed for his return to Barca. Nahe asked:

“Is the door closed for your possible return to Barcelona in the future?”

“Yes, door closed," Pep said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As per Forbes, the current Manchester City boss had previously mentioned in 2023 that he would return to Barca if the club ever needed him. However, Guardiola seems to have changed his mind for now.

"If I am coaching here, or wherever, as a second coach, and Barcelona called me, I will go to Barcelona. It's my club," he had said (via Forbes).

As a player, Pep Guardiola spent most of his career in Barcelona, representing the club between 1990 to 2001. He joined his boyhood club as a Barcelona B coach in 2007 before serving as the manager of the senior team between 2008 to 2012.

A look at Pep Guardiola's four seasons as Barcelona coach

FC Barcelona v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Semi Final (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola first joined Barcelona youth academy La Masia in 1984 before representing the senior team for 11 years (1990-2001). Pep was a part of Johan Cryuff's Dream Team, known to have popularized the tiki-taka form of football, which won the club's first European Cup title in 1992. He also won four La Liga titles with the Blaugrana between 1991 and 1994.

Guardiola began his managerial career as the coach of Barca B for one season (2007-08) when he won a Tercera División title. He took over as the senior team coach in 2008 and won the continental treble in his debut season with the Champions League, La Liga and the Copa Del Rey.

The Blaugrana became the first La Liga side to win the prestigious continental treble.

Expand Tweet

Pep Guardiola won two more La Liga titles for the club in his next two seasons, along with another Champions League trophy in the 2010-11 season. The Spaniard also won two Copa Del Reys, three Supercopa de Espana, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups during his undisputed reign at the Catalan club.

Guardiola is also heavily credited for bringing out the best in Lionel Messi who played under him during his four-year stint at the club. He was also key to forming one of football's most iconic midfield trios comprising Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets at the club.

In a recent documentary Aitana Bonmati Conca, based on Barca Femini icon Aitana Bonmati, Pep Guardiola had mentioned that he would return to Barca for free but not as a coach.