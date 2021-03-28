Willy Caballero explains the difference at Chelsea under Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel 

Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero has revealed the difference between playing under Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard.

Speaking to 90min, the 39-year-old said:

‘'Obviously talking about the coach, what one does well and what the other does well, is uncomfortable, because they are there for something. If we have to have them as coaches, it is because they are good. They convince you of the football they want to carry out and we are the workers, the ones who carry out that plan."

'‘Undoubtedly, with Frank, we had a more direct idea of the game, basically English football. To attack fast, attack on the wings, move centrally or attack on one side and finish on the other but with quite a bit of verticality. ‘The football he liked was very dizzying, with quick movements of the ball. He also liked attacking and counter-attacking," revealed the veteran keeper.

Willy Caballero claimed that while Frank Lampard devoted a lot of attention to off-ball movement, new manager Thomas Tuchel has chosen to sacrifice pace for a more measured approach and build-up play.

‘'Now with Tuchel, it’s more about combining, playing with the ball. We create more. He almost tells us how the match will develop, where the opponent’s key aspects are, their strengths and their weaknesses," said the third-choice Chelsea keeper.

'‘With his ideas, from how he has achieved his teams to play well, he says to us what players we would need to be more involved in order to play brighter and follow his plan. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but the idea of playing [is there],' signed off Caballero.

Chelsea recently appointed Thomas Tuchel in place of Frank Lampard, after the latter was sacked because of an inconsistent start to the season.

How far can Chelsea go under Thomas Tuchel?

Chelsea are unbeaten in 14 games under Tuchel

This represents the best start to a managerial career at Chelsea and has got fans excited about what the future holds for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The club's new-found resilience has been built on a rock-solid defense and although problems still persist in attack, Chelsea have managed to get the job done so far.

The manner in which they easily dispatched Atletico Madrid, one of Europe's elite sides, over two legs in their UEFA Champions League tie was impressive. The Blues have also been given a more favorable draw in the quarterfinals, which massively boosts their chances of success in the competition.

Beyond the continent, domestic competition also offers a chance for success, with Chelsea scheduled to face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

It is still too early to objectively analyze Thomas Tuchel's performance as Chelsea manager but based on the first two months, he could be building something special at Stamford Bridge.