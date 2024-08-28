"Won't hit the heights Sterling has" - Ex-Manchester United defender suggests Raheem Sterling will be an upgrade on Red Devils star

Raheem Sterling's potential move to Manchester United has received Demetri Mitchell's backing and he thinks the Chelsea star would be an upgrade on Alejandro Garnacho. The Red Devils are linked with the English winger, who isn't part of Enzo Maresca's plans at Stamford Bridge.

Mitchell explained at length why Sterling would be a good signing for United. The club's former academy product, now at EFL League One side Exeter City, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Unpopular opinion: Sterling is better than anything United already have."

He added:

"Garnacho is quality and will have a great career but he won’t hit the heights Sterling has."

Mitchell thinks Sterling deserves to be a prominent member of Ten Hag's starting XI ahead of Manchester United's academy gem Garnacho. The 20-year-old Argentine winger has flourished since breaking into the senior team and managed 16 goals and 10 assists in 89 games.

Sterling, 29, has encountered a frustrating spell at Chelsea since joining from Manchester City in July 2022 for £47.5 million. He's managed 19 goals and 12 assists in 81 games.

Mitchell highlighted Sterling's numbers while at City, where he posted 131 goals and 73 assists in 339 games. He wrote:

"People say Sterling only got so many goals because he played for City and I hear it but why does the same not apply for (Jack) Grealish and (Jeremy) Doku?"

GIVEMESPORT reports that Manchester United are prepared to give Sterling a £150,000 per week contract to head to Old Trafford. He'll have to settle with being a squad player in Erik ten Hag's team.

There has been recent talk of a potential swap deal involving wantaway Red Devils winger Jadon Sancho. Serie A giants Juventus are also thought to be courting the duo as they look to replace Liverpool-bound Federico Chiesa.

"His numbers are amazing" - Micah Richards claimed Manchester United-linked Raheem Sterling was unappreciated

Micah Richards thinks Raheem Sterling deserves more respect (Image - Getty)

Raheem Sterling left City for Chelsea after growing irritated with his game time under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad. The 82-cap England international, with an excellent goalscoring record, was one of the Cityzens' most important players.

Micah Richards gave a staunch defense of Sterling before his departure and argued that City fans should have appreciated him more. He wrote for BBC Sport:

"It's almost as if a lot of the fans feel he's actually not good enough for City and it's always going to be that way. They are wrong, but maybe he'll never be properly appreciated no matter how many goals he scores or makes - or how many trophies he helps City win."7

Richards added:

"His numbers are amazing by the way. Since he joined in 2015 he has hit 112 goals in 286 games in the Premier League and Champions League alone, and made 55 assists. That's brilliant for someone who is used as a wide forward most of the time."

Raheem Sterling won 12 major trophies, including four Premier League titles at the Etihad. His time with fierce rivals City and Liverpool has Manchester United fans hitting out at transfer links to the Englishman.

