"Worse signing ever in the Premier League?" - Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique takes brutal dig at Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku 

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique has taken a vile dig at Romelu Lukaku, who rejoined Inter Milan on loan following a disappointing return to Chelsea.

The Belgian striker was signed by the Blues for a club-record £97.5 million last summer. However, he endured a difficult spell that yielded just 15 goals in 44 games across competitions in the 2021-22 season.

It was a move that was riddled with problems - injuries, falling out with the manager, an explosive interview and inconsistent form. Lukaku is now back in Milan with the Nerazzurri for the next season, where he'll don the number 90 for the 2022-23 season.

There's a specific reason for that, and Enrique is just as shocked as the Chelsea supporters.

Fabrizio Romano



Romelu Lukaku joins Inter on a one-year loan deal until June 2023, no buy option or obligation clause. Inter will cover full salary.

Inter sold him for £97.5 million last year but have bought him back to San Siro on a loan worth just £6.9 million, which means the club's net gain here is about £90 million.

Giving him that number to wear on his back is a brutal dig at Chelsea. Enrique is perplexed at the Belgian's decision to accept it, while suggesting Lukaku is the worst signing.

On his Twitter handle, the Spaniard wrote:

"I don't know if he is done it on purpose but if he is ...😳😳😳crazy. Worse signing ever in the premier league?"

"I don't know if he is done it on purpose but if he is ...😳😳😳crazy. Worse signing ever in the premier league?"

The post has unsurprisingly drawn plenty of traction from his followers, one of whom claimed that Paul Pogba would take the title after his disappointing second spell with Manchester United. In response, Enrique took another dig at Lukaku, saying:

"They are up there both of them 😂"

For the record, Lukaku's Manchester United spell wasn't too glorious either. The striker endured a decline in form in his second season, which prompted him to join Inter.

Chelsea witnessing an exodus of players

The Blues are going through an exodus of players right now and could see more leave Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have left the club on free transfers, while Lukaku will be away for at least a year.

Fabrizio Romano



Chelsea have new direct contact scheduled with Man City to close Raheem Sterling deal. Positive talks also on Friday, waiting for final details on both player and club sides in order to complete the agreement. Chelsea, pushing - Tuchel wanted Sterling since day one.

The near future could also see Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso head through the exit door, with both Spaniards linked with Barcelona (per 90 Min), who're set to announce Christensen.

Chelsea have been linked with quite a few players, such as Raphinha and Raheem Sterling, but no transfer has officially come through yet.

