“Worst footballer on the pitch”, “It’s over uncle” - Manchester United fans furious as they label star player ‘grandpa’ after Bournemouth draw

Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw with A.F.C. Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, April 13. Red Devils fans, who were understandably disappointed with the result, were severe in their criticism of Brazilian defensive midfielder Casimiro.

Taking their complaints to social media, several United fans lambasted the midfielder's poor gameplay and form, while some suggested he shouldn't start another game. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

"Watching Casemiro play football is so sad. His body can’t do it anymore, amazing career but it’s over uncle."

"Another United game, another Casemiro flight to Saudi needing booking."

"Real Madrid made us pay £60M for Casemiro btw, I’ll never forgive that club," another fan chimed in.

"He needs to get to Saudi.. bro turning to a grand pa."

"That 6 months of Casemiro last season was magic wasn’t it."

"Casemiro is that immobile Ten Hag can't get him off the pitch," another said.

"Casemiro’s rapid decline needs to get studied he’s arguably the worst footballer on the pitch (goalkeepers included)."

"Does Casemiro start for Bournemouth? Honestly?"

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Bruno Fernandes netted the equalizer for Manchester United in the 31st. Justin Kluivert regained the lead for the Cherries with a deft finish five minutes later. But captain Fernandes spared United's blushes with an equalizer from the spot in the 65th minute.

Looking ahead to Manchester United's next few matches

Manchester United currently sit seventh in the Premier League with 50 points from 32 matches. Their league form of late has been disappointing, with three draws, one loss, and one win in their last five matches.

Erik ten Hag's men will face Sheffield United F.C. next in the league on Wednesday, April 24. But before that, they will take on Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday, April 21. The other semi-finalists are Chelsea and Manchester City, who will face each other on April 20. The FA Cup final is slated for May 25 at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester United have perhaps been unfortunate with injuries this season, with Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martínez, and Jonny Evans all on the sidelines at the moment.

