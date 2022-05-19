"Would definitely work under Tuchel" - Journalist talks up Chelsea's pursuit of 'most underrated player in Europe' this season 

Journalist Dean Jones has hailed Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic and has claimed that he would be a brilliant addition to Chelsea.

As per 90Min, Thomas Tuchel's side have registered their interest in the versatile Croatian international.

Perisic has his contract at Inter expiring in the summer and looks destined to head out of the San Siro on a free transfer.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus are also chasing the 33-year-old on a free transfer.

Dean Jones has heaped praise on Perisic and named him among the most underrated players in Europe at the moment.

The reliable journalist has also insisted that the Croat would be a fantastic addition to the Blues.

Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri Chelsea has agreed a deal with Inter’s Perisic as free agent according to Sport Mediaset Chelsea has agreed a deal with Inter’s Perisic as free agent according to Sport Mediaset

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Perisic has had an unbelievable season at Inter Milan. I’d probably go as far to say he’s been one of the most underrated players in Europe this season. He would definitely improve the Chelsea frontline, would definitely work under Tuchel."

He added:

"I think he’s an ideal person to be pursuing at this point, and I think they’ll be looking to move on some people they’ve currently got in the frontline.”

Chelsea are still restricted from doing any kind of business at the moment following owner Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK government.

The Blues have been going through testing times and the next few months could be crucial for them.

Ivan Perisic would be fantastic addition to Chelsea

Dean Jones is absolutely right to say that Perisic has been one of the most underrated players in Europe in recent times.

The Croatian international has been immense for every club he has played for during his long career.

The 33-year-old has tasted plenty of success at club level and has also been a key player for Croatia over the years.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Perisic’s career clutch factor is insane. He’s still doing at 33 years old & from wing-back too. Helped create both goals that sent Inter into the CL KO stages. Been coming up with massive G/A in the title race recently. And now deciding a cup final too. One of my all-time faves. Perisic’s career clutch factor is insane. He’s still doing at 33 years old & from wing-back too. Helped create both goals that sent Inter into the CL KO stages. Been coming up with massive G/A in the title race recently. And now deciding a cup final too. One of my all-time faves.

Capped 113 times for his country, he played a key role for Croatia in the World Cup campaign in 2018 where they finished as runners-up.

The 33-year-old has been a consistent performer for Inter over the last few years and his versatility makes him even more desirable for Chelsea.

Perisic is equally comfortable playing as a left winger or as a left wing-back and would offer Tuchel plenty of options.

With his experience, consistency levels and versatility, the Croat would be a fantastic addition to the Blues and that too on a free transfer.

