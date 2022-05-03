“Would be perfect” – Gianluca Di Marzio claims PSG could target €100 million rated forward to play alongside Messi and Neymar if Mbappe leaves

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen would be the perfect teammate for Lionel Messi and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to Italian transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio.

The 23-year-old forward has had an exceptional season in Serie A. He is certainly one of European football's most sought-after strikers this summer, having scored 17 times in his 29 appearances across competitions this term.

The Nigerian is a target for Arsenal and Manchester United, with his current side looking for an offer of around £84 million (via Daily Mail).

However, Di Marzio believes Osimhen would fit in nicely at PSG to help provide support for their current superstars.

Speaking to Wett Freunde, Di Marzio said:

"Clearly Arsenal need a player like him because he has a fantastic attitude. It would be perfect for Arsenal, Manchester United or even PSG. PSG if they have to buy another striker because Mbappe goes to Real Madrid and Mauro Icardi is also sold."

He added:

"Osimhen would be perfect for Paris or Arsenal, but you just have to keep in mind that the price will be a minimum of 100m euros. I don't know if it'll be the summer for an Osimhen deal."

Maurico Pochettino brands Messi's treatment at PSG as "unfair"

It has been a disappointing debut campaign for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner since his arrival in Ligue 1 from Barcelona last summer.

He has scored just four goals in 23 top-flight appearances for the Parisiens. He failed to help his side reach further than the Champions League Round of 16, following a disappointing collapse against Real Madrid. He even missed a penalty in the first leg of the tie.

He was, hence, booed by his own supporters at times this season. However, manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his player needs time to adapt after spending so much time at the Camp Nou.

The 50-year-old said, as per 90min:

"To judge Messi in this way is unfair. You can't talk about Messi that way. It is like when I talk about Maradona. I'm not talking about an ordinary player. Messi is on the same level as Diego Maradona. I have no doubts about his quality. Messi has enough talent to do what he has to do. He will do it."

He added:

"Next season will be completely different for him. It was a year of learning, and not just on a professional level coming to Paris Saint-Germain, in a new league and with new teammates, but also on a family level. You must take that into account. It is a significant upheaval that can affect a player."

