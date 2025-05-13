"Would be the right kind of place for him to go" - Florent Malouda asks Chelsea star to consider switch to Arsenal or Bundesliga giants

Florent Malouda has urged Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku to consider a move to Arsenal. He believes that the Gunners are an ideal fit for him, along with Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Racing Tipster, Malouda stated that he is unsure if Nkunku should leave Chelsea. However, he believes that a move is on the cards as it is important for him to play regularly to make it to France's World Cup squad next year. Malouda said (via GOAL):

"Arsenal or Bayern Munich would be the right kind of place for him to go, but I'm not sure he should leave Chelsea. Personally, I like him as a player, as a person. I would love for him to fight and to prove what he showed in the beginning. I think it's more a mental aspect that he needs to work on a little bit, like Jadon Sancho. Moving clubs, it's sometimes running away from what you have to adjust."

"He's used to the Bundesliga, but at Bayern, there would be competition too. So, for me, he has more things to improve. But it's like he kind of gave up mentally, and that's what he needs to adjust. But yeah, Bayern Munich or Arsenal would be good clubs for him to continue to progress and most important is to prepare for the World Cup coming next year."

Nkunku has failed to get into Enzo Maresca's main XI at Chelsea. He has been starting their cup matches but the former RB Leipzig star wants to play regularly and is looking to move.

Christopher Nkunku urged to leave Chelsea amid Arsenal and Bayern Munich interest

Frank Leboeuf was on ESPN FC earlier this year and urged Christopher Nkunku to leave Chelsea. He believes that the Arsenal and Bayern Munich target is still a good player and said (via METRO):

"I think they need to cut their losses and go their separate ways. It's best for the club but also the future of the player. Careers are pretty short so you have to react quickly if it doesn't work. And it can happen like this, sometimes the chemistry doesn't work. I was very happy to see him come to Chelsea, but it's never worked."

"He's never been able to settle down, maybe because the position he's been offered wasn't the right one. It's never worked for him but he's still a good player. He will have to rebound but we've seen that before with players like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah when they left."

Arsenal are looking to sign a forward this summer and are in talks with Viktor Gyokeres. Chelsea have also been linked with the Swedish striker.

