"Would you want to go play for Bayern Munich or PSG?" - Paul Robinson says 30-year-old star would be 'crazy' to leave Liverpool 

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has made a bold claim that Sadio Mane could be 'crazy' to swap Liverpool for either Bayern Munich or PSG.

The Senegalese ace's future has come under question lately, as he has just over a year left on his contract and hasn't signed an extension yet. Football Insider recently reported that Liverpool could offer him a new deal but without a major pay hike, which might prompt him to consider other offers.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC If everything goes according to plan, Sadio Mane could win EIGHT trophies in 2022 If everything goes according to plan, Sadio Mane could win EIGHT trophies in 2022 😳🏆 https://t.co/ISSqxbcvsA

Should Mane leave Anfield, Bayern Munich and PSG are leading the race to sign him (as per Christian Falk). However, Robinson vehemently feels Mane is better served staying put at Merseyside. Speaking to Football Insider's Dylan Childs, he said:

“It’d be crazy to leave now. I see no value in leaving Liverpool now. He is playing the best football of his career in a team that is challenging for every major honour. He is playing in one of if not the best team in Europe right now."

Robinson added that the former Southampton man must try to win trophies with his current team, which boast the best manager and players in the game right now.

“Would you want to go and play for Bayern Munich or PSG?," said Robinson. "Yes, you will win the league and the domestic trophy and challenge in the Champions League, but you’d rather be doing that in the Premier League."

He continued:

“The best managers and the best players are here. Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world in the best league in the world. It would be a winding down move if he went to Bayern Munich or PSG. I don’t see the value in it.”

Mane joined the Reds from Southampton on a £34 million transfer in 2016 and has developed into one of the world's best wingers since then.

In 267 games across competition, the 30-year-old has scored 119 goals and made 48 assists. Mane has won six titles, including one Premier League and a UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool must pull out all stops to keep Sadio Mane

The Reds could stand to benefit financially from Mane's sale; he's currently valued at £72 milllion, but players like him don't come often. The Senegalese international has been worth every penny Liverpool have spent on his acquisition, delivering consistently in the past six years.

His partnership with Mohamed Salah is among the deadliest in Europe, so Mane's departure would leave a void in their attack that won't be easy to fill.

