"Wouldn’t like to see him return" - Former Chelsea defender not in favor of Romelu Lukaku move

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson is not sure if Romelu Lukaku is best suited to the English Premier League. The Inter Milan forward is reportedly close to a Stamford Bridge return.

Chelsea, as per football journalist Fabrizio Romano, are shelling out €115 million to bring Lukaku back to England. The 28-year-old's first stint with Chelsea ended in 2014, following which he had spells at Everton and Manchester United. He then moved to Inter Milan in the 2019 summer transfer window and helped them win the 2020-21 Serie A title.

Lukaku deal announcement won’t be tonight but it’s matter of days. Romelu will fly to London after Monaco step to complete paperworks into his agent headquarters. No problem - it’s 100% done. 🤝🔵 #CFC



No agreement with Atalanta for Abraham - AS Roma and Arsenal are in the race. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2021

Johnson, however, believes the Premier League is "a bit too quick" for Lukaku and wouldn't want the Belgian striker to return to England. Johnson told BettingOdds.com:

“I’m not so sure the Premier League suits Romelu Lukaku to be honest. Obviously he’s a big, powerful lad, quite physical but I just think the Premier League’s a bit too quick for him. So no, I wouldn’t like to see him return. But in certain leagues, he is going to get goals, albeit at a slightly slower pace.”

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, confirmed and here we go! The agreement is set to be completed after further talks. €115m to Inter and no players included. Paperworks to be signed once details are fixed. 🔵🤝 #CFC



Lukaku will sign a long-term contract for €12m + add ons. 🇧🇪 #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/N47ksuRGpM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

Chelsea need Erling Haaland more than Liverpool: Glen Johnson

SV Wehen Wiesbaden v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup: First Round

With Lukaku now seemingly heading to Chelsea, the club's interest in Erling Haaland will come to an end. The Borussia Dortmund striker was reportedly top of Chelsea's transfer priorities for the ongoing window, but a deal didn't materialize.

Liverpool have also been linked with the 21-year-old. When quizzed on which of his two former clubs would be the perfect destination for Haaland, Johnson said:

“He would be equally impactful at either club if I’m being honest. But I think Chelsea need him more. Chelsea would need him to revitalize their attack. They play with an out and out striker whereas Liverpool don’t. Chelsea would focus their game around him. I think he will go on to have a fantastic career but he needs to find the right club to flourish.”

