"Wouldn't want to play us in the Champions League" - Chelsea's Christian Pulisic sends warning to remaining UCL teams following QF draw

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has warned the remaining teams about facing the Blues following the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw. The Blues will face holders Real Madrid in a rematch of last season's quarterfinal clash.

Graham Potter's have recovered from a disappointing run of form to win three games across competitions. That includes a brilliant 2-0 (2-1 aggregate) win over Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 in midweek.

Pulisic, who has just returned from a knee injury, has talked up Chelsea's credentials to win the Champions League. He reflected on how the west Londoners won the competition in 2021, telling ESPN:

"I wouldn't want to play us in the Champions League, I'll say that much. We were in a similar situation as far as the last time we won the Champions League."

The Blues were ninth in the Premier League and struggling for form under Frank Lampard in 2021. Thomas Tuchel replaced the English coach and led the Premier League club to their second Champions League trophy. Pulisic alluded to that:

"Half way through the year, struggling in the league and a lot of people counting out us. Look what happened then. Has it been easy in recent weeks? No but I'm proud of the way the team has overcome it and the last week that we've had, getting three wins in a row."

Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 12 before the tie concludes at Stamford Bridge six days later.

The Blues will seek revenge over Madrid, who beat them 5-4 on aggregate in the last eight last season. If they get past Les Merengues, they will face Bayern Munich or Manchester City in the semifinals.

Chelsea's Mason Mount ruled out of international duty

Mount will not be part of the England squad.

Chelsea attacker Mason Mount was selected by Gareth Southgate in his 25-man England squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. However, Potter has ruled the midfielder out of the games, as the player is dealing with a pelvic problem. The Blues boss said (via 90min):

"Raheem (Sterling) has a problem with his hamstring. It's not too serious, but he'll miss the game at the weekend and the international trip, It's the same with Mason. He'll miss the England camp as well."

Mount has endured a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, scoring just three goals and providing six assists in 32 games across competitions. His situation at Chelsea is clouded by speculation over his future.

Reports claim that contract talks between the Englishman and the west London giants have not gone well. Liverpool are touted with interest in the playmaker who has a year left on his deal.

