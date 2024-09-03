“Wow crazy” - Manchester City superstar reacts to Victor Osimhen joining Galatasaray after failed Chelsea move

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has responded to Chelsea target Victor Osimhen moving to Galatasaray. The 25-year-old striker wasn't part of new Napoli boss Antonio Conte as he sought an exit this summer.

Osimhen was the subject of interest of the Blues, who looked to seal the deal on Deadline Day, but the two parties couldn't come to an agreement on wages, and the move didn't materialise.

It has now emerged that the striker is heading to Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared the reaction of Gundogan on the development:

"Wow ... crazy"

It's pertinent to note that Osimhen was the subject of a protracted transfer saga involving multiple clubs this summer. Apart from the Blues, Arsenal, PSG, Manchester United, Liverpool and Al-Ahli were also interested in his services.

In fact, Al-Ahli agreed a transfer price with Napoli - sa per PUNCH - but the Partenopei asked for another €5 million, and the deal collapsed. Meanwhile, after potential moves to the Blues and Al-Ahli fell through, Conte dismissed the notion of reintegrating Osimhen back in the squad:

“Some issues blocked it; perhaps if we had unlocked that (Osimhen) situation, we would have completed the team differently and earlier. The club made an effort, and I must be happy with it.”

“I’m sorry about what happened. I’m sorry for Osimhen. I’m sorry for the club that didn’t monetise. I am sorry for myself because we didn’t complete the team as we wanted, but the club proved to be consistent in this situation."

However, with the Turkish transfer window open till September 13, Galatasaray struck a deal with Napoli to take Osimhen on loan for the season.

How Chelsea target Victor Osimhen has fared for Napoli

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

Chelsea target Victor Osimhen has had a successful stint with Napoli. Since arriving from Charleroi in the summer of 2019, he has bagged 76 goals and 18 assists in 133 appearances across competitions.

The Nigeria international played a key role in the Partenopei's first Serie A triumph in more than three decades, during the 2022-23 season. Osimhen struck 26 times and provided five assists in 32 outings as Napoli became the toast of Italy for the first time since 1990.

However, the Chelsea target endured a rather underwhelming campaign in 2023-24 as Napoli faltered in their title defence. Osimhen managed 15 goals and three assists in 25 games as the Partenopei finished a lowly tenth, a whopping 41 points off winners Inter (94).

