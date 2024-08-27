"Wtf do they see in him", "Flick, what are you cooking" - Barcelona fans question 24-year-old star's inclusion in XI for Vallecano clash

Barcelona fans have reacted to Spanish forward Ferran Torres' inclusion in the starting line-up to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Tuesday, August 27. The Catalan giants are off to a great start in the league after winning their first two fixtures against Mallorca and Athletic Bilbao.

Ferran Torres was named in Barca's starting line-up in both previous games but failed to create the desired impact despite their victories. Culers were expecting new signing Dani Olmo to start instead, with him being available to play after his registration.

However, Hansi Flick stuck to his usual 4-2-3-1 formation. The backline features Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, and Gerard Martin, while Pedri and Marc Bernal combine to form the double pivot. The attacking line-up includes Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Robert Lewandowski. Marc-Andre ter Stegen guards the goal.

Barcelona fans were left angry and disappointed after Torres featured in the attacking line-up, and many took to X to voice their opinions. One fan wrote:

"Ferran the third consecutive start. Wtf do they see in him."

"Ferran again😭😭?? Flick what are you cooking cus I no understand 😹😹," another user added.

"How does ferran keep doing this," another user chimed in.

"WTF is ferran doing here," another Culer questioned.

"Ferran Torres again when will this end, Fati should be back as fast as possible fgs," an individual wrote.

"Is he seeing something in Ferran that we are not," an X user questioned.

The reactions continued to come in, with most fans being disappointed with Ferran Torres in the line-up:

"Wonder why Balde is benched but oh well, FERRAN AGAIN," a fan chimed in.

"Olmo 2nd half debut and Probably will start ahead of Ferran after that if not Ferran shouldn't be in this line up," a netizen mentioned.

"What do you mean, Flick doesn’t rotate players?," another individual wondered.

"I could change things next week" - Barcelona coach Hansi Flick makes his goal for this season clear

In the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick made confident claims about his hopes of winning the La Liga. He said (via forblaugrana):

“It’s important for us as a club and for me as a coach to have the goal of winning La Liga. We’ve started well. I could change things next week, but we’re happy and confident with the group.”

About facing Rayo Vallecano, the German coach added:

“We’re taking it step by step, and focusing on Rayo, which is the next game. The goal is always to win every match.”

Flick's tactics have been quite different from former coach Xavi Hernandez's approach to the game. However, both focused largely on Barcelona's academy graduates, including Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, and Marc Bernal.

Flick mentioned in his pre-match interview that he has thoroughly analysed Barcelona Atletic's players and believes their starting level is impressive. It remains to be seen how the coach will use La Masia graduates in his team in the future.

