Xavi blocks Alexis Sanchez’s return to Barcelona: Reports

Following several rumors about Alexis Sanchez returning to Barcelona, it looks like the deal will not materialize due to the part played by Xavi in this deal. The Chilean forward has played for the club in the past, appearing 88 times between 2011 and 2014. He then left Barcelona to play for clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and finally Inter Milan.

Alexis Sanchez has had a good run at Barcelona, scoring 39 goals in 88 games for the club, but Barcelona manager Xavi believes that Sanchez is nowhere near the level he was when he played for Barcelona from 2011-2014 and is therefore against this transfer.

It was reported that the only thing needed to finalize the deal was a go ahead from the manager but Xavier Hernandez has decided to veto this deal for the winter transfer window.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ (🌕) Alexis Sanchez is not a priority for Xavi as of today, Ferran Torres is ahead. In addition — there are other attacking players that interest the club on loan, like Cavani/Werner: they are also ahead of Sanchez, whose salary isn’t low either. @Luis_F_Rojo #Transfers 🔍🔁 (🌕) Alexis Sanchez is not a priority for Xavi as of today, Ferran Torres is ahead. In addition — there are other attacking players that interest the club on loan, like Cavani/Werner: they are also ahead of Sanchez, whose salary isn’t low either. @Luis_F_Rojo #Transfers 🔍🔁

Alongside the question of Alexis Sanchez’s quality, there is also the problem of his very high wages. The Chilean has a very high wage requirement which is something that the club cannot afford at this point in time.

Barcelona are in a financial crisis and will look to sign players ready to accept very low wages to try and minimize financial problems at the club. Alexis Sanchez certainly does not fit the bill.

Xavi thinks Alexis Sanchez's return to Barcelona will not be helpful

Alexis Sanchez in action for Inter Milan

There were several reports claiming that Barcelona were in advanced talks with Inter Milan regarding the possible transfer of Alexis Sanchez. Reportedly the club wanted him on loan until the end of the season in exchange for Luuk de Jong, who is currently at Barcelona on a loan deal from Sevilla.

The only thing required was Xavi agreeing to this deal but the Barcelona manager opted against this.

All these factors have worked against Alexis Sanchez and have seemingly stopped his return to Camp Nou. Barcelona are instead looking to finalize a deal for Manchester City’s Ferran Torres. The club thinks this will be a better signing compared to Alexis Sanchez.

Ferran Torres has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City and will be ready to move to Barcelona in search of game time.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🗣️[ @gbsans 🥇] | Alexis Sanchez is only a Plan B to Ferran Torres, and the Blaugranas only plan to make a move for the Chilean if the Ferran deal fails. The Chilean is unhappy at Inter and wants to move on, but his salary is too high and Xavi prioritises the Spaniard over him. 🗣️[ @gbsans🥇] | Alexis Sanchez is only a Plan B to Ferran Torres, and the Blaugranas only plan to make a move for the Chilean if the Ferran deal fails. The Chilean is unhappy at Inter and wants to move on, but his salary is too high and Xavi prioritises the Spaniard over him. https://t.co/pKaCCMK94q

This signing, however, will not be as straightforward as Barcelona would like either. The club have a bit of room in their wage budget following the retirement of Sergio Aguero but Manchester City are still not prepared to let go of Ferran Torres without a sizeable fee.

Also Read Article Continues below

Considering the current situation at Barcelona, raising these funds will be a tough task and it is unlikely they will be unable to do so without offloading other players first.

Edited by Rohit Mishra