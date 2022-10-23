"Xavi is really gonna die on this hill," "We lost the match already" - Barcelona fans feel midfielder will be the death of the team as he starts against Athletic Club

Barcelona fans are unhappy to see Sergio Busquets included in their starting lineup to face Athletic Club at Camp Nou on Sunday. The Blaugranes have had little love left for the legendary defensive midfielder, following shoddy displays from him in recent times.

He was also notably part of the starting 11 that lost to Real Madrid, and fans were angry about his inclusion before the game started.

In the last game against Villareal, which Barca won 3-0, the fans were pleased to see that manager Xavi Hernandez had chosen to keep Busquets on the bench. This time, however, the 34-year-old Camp Nou legend will be starting, and Blaugrana fans have taken to Twitter to slam the decision to include him. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Proverbs 4:23 @of_mansa Xavi is really gonna die on his hill. He’s really forcing Busquets into the lineup. Ridiculous stuffs. Xavi is really gonna die on his hill. He’s really forcing Busquets into the lineup. Ridiculous stuffs. https://t.co/wAl6F9OUOw

Recently, reports emerged about Sergio Busquets' intentions to leave Barca in the near future, with a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) potentially on the line. The midfielder is reportedly fed up with the criticisms he has faced in recent times, which have resulted in him angling for a move.

Athletic Club prepare for tough Barcelona fixture at Camp Nou

The Catalan giants currently sit in second place in the La Liga standings, behind their eternal rivals Real Madrid with just three points. This will see them intent on picking up their second consecutive win in the domestic campaign as they look to chase the Madridistas for the elusive Spanish title.

Notably, Barcelona lost to Real Madrid last weekend, cementing their first defeat of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu. They have since gone on to beat Villareal with a strong 3-0 scoreline and will now be working towards a win against Athletic Bilbao.

The Basque outfit have racked up five league wins since the season started, losing just two games and drawing three. They notably finished in eighth place last time out, but will enjoy a more impressive campaign this time around if they can continue with their current form.

Bilbao currently sit in sixth place, with 18 points from 10 league games. They will need to perform admirably against Barcelona if they are to maintain their rise up the La Liga ranks.

