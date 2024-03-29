Xavi reiterates stance on his future as Barcelona manager ahead of Las Palmas clash

Xavi has insisted he won't perform a U-turn over his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

The Spanish coach will leave the Blaugrana this summer after spending three years in charge at Camp Nou. He guided the Catalan giants to the La Liga title for the first time since 2019 last season.

However, Barcelona have been unable to replicate their performance from that title-winning campaign in the ongoing one. They trail rivals Real Madrid by eight points with nine games of the La Liga season remaining.

Xavi gave an update on his decision ahead of Barca's clash with Las Palmas on Saturday (March 30). He thanked the Catalan's president Joan Laporta and sporting director but was clear that he's exiting (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I'm grateful to the club, the president, Deco. But nothing is changing about my decision now. There are no substantial changes, but the key word for me is thanks. I'm really grateful."

Expand Tweet

Xavi has overseen 83 wins and 26 defeats in 132 games across competitions since returning to Barcelona as a manager. The Blaugrana have won the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana under his tutelage.

Barca bounced back from a disappointing start to the season at the turn of the year. They are on a 10-game unbeaten run across competitions which has helped them book their place in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports claimed that Laporta had asked Xavi to see out the remaining year of his contract. But, the Spaniard thinks it's time to leave the reigning La Liga champions.

Xavi is wary of Barcelona colliding with PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals

Barcelona know what path they must take to reach the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1. They encounter Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG in the quarterfinals in what could be one of this round's closest ties.

The first leg takes place at the Parc des Princes on April 10 and the second at Barca's Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The winners will face either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals.

Xavi suggested his Blaugrana will head into the tie as underdogs against Luis Enrique's Parisians. But, he highlighted the La Liga giants' superior record in Europe's elite club competition (via Forbes):

"It is time to dream and show that we can compete against of the best teams in Europe. Maybe they are favorites, but they are not a forgiving rival. We have more Champions League titles (5) than them, but their economic power is in a different situation."

Expand Tweet

The last time Barcelona and PSG met was in the 2020-21 Champions League last 16. The Parisians advanced with a 5-2 win on aggregate but still haven't won the European title in their history.