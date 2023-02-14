Xavi set to trust Barcelona star with great deal of responsibility in master plan to stop Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly made a master plan to stop red-hot Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ahead of their clash.

Barcelona will take on Manchester United in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 at the Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday (February 16).

Xavi has identified Rashford as the biggest threat to his backline. As reported by Sport Witness via AS, the Blaugrana boss is set to use Ronald Araujo to deal with the in-form England international.

The Englishman has been in blistering form this season for the Red Devils, particularly since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has scored a total of 21 goals and provided eight assists in 34 games across competitions this campaign.

Quite naturally, Barca manager Xavi is most concerned with the flying left winger. He plans to use Uruguay international Araujo to stop the Manchester United forward.

The reports claims that Xavi has also instructed Raphinha to keep tight with Luke Shaw and allow him no space to hurt his side.

Araujo is arguably the best centre-back at Camp Nou but has often been used as a right-back in some big games. The Uruguayan was tasked with dealing with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in the recent El Clasicos and did a commendable job.

Barcelona have Hector Bellerini and Sergi Roberto as natural right-backs but have often used Jules Kounde and Araujo as a right-back.

Manchester United seriously considering move for Barcelona star

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Spanish forward Ansu Fati's situation at Barcelona.

The young winger came through the youth ranks of the Catalan club and has made 88 senior appearances, scoring 25 goals and providing nine assists.

However, he has started just nine games across competitions this season while coming on as a substitute on 22 occasions.

As per Spanish outlet SPORT, the youngster is unhappy with his lack of playing time at Spotify Camp Nou and is considering his future.

Manchester United are thought to be monitoring Fati's situation and could make a move for him in the summer.

Fati's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2027 and has a release clause of €1 billion.

The Blaugrana are thought to be unwilling to sell the forward as of now. However, this could change in the summer with the club potentially requiring a big sale.

The highly-rated attacker has scored six goals and provided three assists in 30 games across competitions for the Blaugrana this season.

Poll : 0 votes