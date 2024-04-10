“Xavi is a terrorist” “He’ll never learn” - Barcelona fans feel they’ve already lost as out-of-form midfielder starts against PSG

On April 11, 2024, Barcelona play against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. With the release of the line-up of the Catalans for the clash, fans have been furious about their captain, Sergi Roberto, being named in the starting XI.

Fans have flooded social media with posts mentioning their disappointment and hopelessness about the squad winning before the match began. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan questioned:

"So now who is going to take the double Pivot role. Gundo-Frenkie Or Roberto - Frenkie"

Another wrote:

"No dm we are so finished"

"No Christensen? The match will be over before half time," another fan chimed in.

One post read:

"Xavi is a terrorist"

"Xavi is crazy, he’s playing without a 4 again … he won’t learn," said another.

One fan posted:

"Already lost the game. Why this roberto guy starting"

While another said:

"Christensten on the bench while Sergi Roberto is in the starting lineup? Can't find Fermin in the squad list too ffs"

The last time Barcelona reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League was in 2019-2020 when they had a humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich. In 2020-2021, the Catalans made it to the round of 16, while in the next two seasons, they could not make it further than the group stage.

Barcelona's current standing in La Liga

Barcelona are second in the La Liga table with 67 points in 30 matches. They have one draw and four wins in their last five league fixtures. Xavi's squad have an eight-point difference with table-toppers Real Madrid.

The Catalans will face Cadiz next in La Liga on April 14, 2024. They have claimed the league title 27 times and the Copa del Rey 31 times.

The second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain is slated for April 17, 2024. It will be a home game for the Blaugrana, who have claimed the title five times. PSG are yet to win a Champions League title.

