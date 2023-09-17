"Yes, it's ready" - Panini Spain director makes bold claims about Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid from PSG

Kylian Mbappe's Panini sticker for a potential move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has already been prepared.

That's according to the general director of Spain Panini, Lluis Torrents, who claims he and his team have already anticipated Mbappe's arrival. He told Spanish outlet ELDesmarque (via PSGTalk):

“Yes, it’s ready. The truth is that myself, my team and my friends from LaLiga, we bet that he would come. I really think it will happen.”

Kylian Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes is the subject of intense speculation with it widely expected he would leave. The French superstar refused to commit his future to the Ligue 1 champions and was banished to a squad of undesirables, sitting out pre-season.

Real Madrid were touted as favorites to sign the 24-year-old if he were to leave PSG in the summer. Reports claim the La Liga giants were prepared to pay €200 million to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, that didn't happen as Mbappe desired to see out the remaining year of his contract with the Parisians. Still, many expect the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to be in Madrid's sights for next year.

The fact that the sticker book collection Panini have already prepared the France captain's Los Blancos sticker speaks volumes of the expectations regarding the potential transfer.

Kylian Mbappe has made a scintillating start to the new season with PSG, bagging seven goals in just four games across competitions. He returned to the first team after holding successful talks with the hierarchy at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid are reportedly considering Terem Moffi as an alternative to PSG's Kylian Mbappe

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on OGC Nice striker Terem Moffi as a potential alternative to Kylian Mbappe. The Nigerian frontman has made a superb start to the season and was the hero in his side's win against PSG.

Moffi scored a brace as Nice handed the Parisians their first defeat of the season with a 3-2 win on Friday (September 15). The Nigeria international has bagged three goals and two assists in five games across competitions.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at the Allianz Riveria and impressed with 21 goals and three assists in 38 games. This led to Nice paying Lorient €22.5 million in the summer.

Moffi has stepped out of the shadow of Victor Osimhen as one of Nigeria's brightest attacking talents. He could be an solid option for Real Madrid who are looking to bolster their frontline.