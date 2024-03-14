"Yesterday’s match gave us good impressions" - Barcelona legend Gerard Pique rates club's chances to win the UCL after Napoli win

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has offered his thoughts on the Blaugrana's chances of winning the UEFA Champions League, ahead of the quarterfinal draw on Friday (March 15).

Xavi's side progressed to the last-eight of the continental competition with an emphatic 3-1 Round of 16 second-leg win at home to Napoli in midweek. Having drawn 1-1 at the home of the reigning Serie A champions three weeks ago, the Blaugrana drew first blood through Fermin Lopez inside 15 minutes.

Just two minutes later, on-loan right-back Joao Cancelo made it 2-0 at the Olimpic Lluis Companys before Amir Rrahmani pulled one back for the visitors at the half-four mark. Xavi's side, though, sealed the deal seven minutes from time through Robert Lewandowski to seal their quarterfinal berth.

Pique - a three-time Champions League winner with Barca - reckons the going will get tough for his former side, considering the teams left in the fray. He said (as per Sky Sport Italia via Barca Blaugranes):

“Barca are five matches away from winning the Champions League. We hope that Barca can win, but it’s difficult because all of the strong teams are still present. However, yesterday’s match gave us good impressions.

“Barca played really well against Napoli and deserved to qualify. Reaching the quarter finals after so many years is very important. Let’s see what happens now.”

Xavi's side could draw one of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, PSV, Manchester City or Arsenal for a place in the semifinals.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona are not having the best of seasons, stuttering in their La Liga title defence, losing in the Supercopa Espana final to Real Madrid and falling in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

However, since a 5-3 La Liga home loss to Villarreal, the La Liga giants have been unbeaten in nine games across competitions - winning three - to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League, their only realistic title hope this season.

They are next in La Liga action at Atletico Madrid on Sunday (March 17). Trailing leaders Los Blancos by eight points with 10 games to go, Xavi's side will look to complete the double over the Rojiblancos, having beaten them 1-0 earlier this season.