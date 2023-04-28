"You have to be aware every minute" - Chelsea star Kalidou Koulibaly opens up on playing against Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea star Kalidou Koulibaly spoke about playing against Cristiano Ronaldo. Koulibaly was a direct rival to the Portuguese superstar during his time at Napoli. Ronaldo used to ply his trade for Juventus back then.

Ronaldo has faced Koulibaly's side ten times, scoring four goals and providing as many assists. Speaking about his experience of facing the Portuguese superstar, Koulibaly told GOAL:

"Ronaldo, it's very difficult to play against him. Because sometimes, you don't see him for a few minutes. You think that's okay; that's a good game. But after he comes out from his place, and he scores. So, it's the hardest thing with him; you have to be aware every minute. Because, otherwise he will score. You won't know how he will do it, but he will do it the same."

Cristiano Ronaldo has honed his goalscoring ability with time. The Portuguese superstar is one of the best goalscorers in the history of the game. Hence, it's no wonder that a defender like Koulibaly has no room for lapse in concentration against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez hails Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has spoken highly of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 38-year-old has kept his place in the national team under Martinez. Ronaldo, in fact, scored braces against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying wins.

Speaking about the superstar forward, Martinez had nothing but praise for him. The Spaniard lauded the attacker's recent performance and emphasised the importance of an experienced player like Ronaldo. Martinez said (via Marca):

"I think Cristiano played a very positive and important role in the games we played in March, and it's important to continue with that attitude on a day-to-day basis."

He added:

"He is a very important player and a very important person in the dressing room. He plays in a key position; he is a striker who can make a difference. There is no other player in world football with 198 international caps, and that is something very valuable for us."

Portugal return to action on June 17 against Bosnia & Herzegovina in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier clash. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature in that game.

