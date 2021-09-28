"You can count on him to win trophies" - Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Chelsea star who has turned into an 'animal'

Rio Ferdinand has praised Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku for his strong start to the new Premier League season. The Belgian forward made a high profile move back to Stamford Bridge this summer and is already one of Thomas Tuchel's most important players.

Lukaku's spell at Manchester United did not go completely according to plan, but Rio Ferdinand believes the 28-year-old has returned as a different player. Speaking to BT Sports, Ferdinand said:

“Sometimes it’s about the club fitting the player and the player fitting that club at the right time.

“I think the timing wasn’t right for him at Man United. The stability they have now wasn’t there when he was there.

“If it was now it would be very different – I think he’d be doing what he’s doing here [at Chelsea FC].

“He went away under a cloud at Man United and has come back an animal and someone you can count on to win you trophies.”

Chelsea have made an impressive start to the season. However, they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City last weekend and will be looking to bounce back in the UEFA Champions League against Juventus.

Romelu Lukaku will be hoping to score plenty of goals for Chelsea this season

The Belgian forward has been in fine goalscoring form this year and inspired Inter to a Serie A title win last season. Lukaku has started in the same vein for Chelsea scoring 3 goals in the Premier League and netting a goal in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Chelsea will be counting on Romelu Lukaku once again when they take on Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. The 28-year-old is extremely difficult to defend against and he will be hoping to get the better of his old rivals.

Chelsea seemed to lack a prolific goalscorer last season with big signings like Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech struggling. Romelu Lukaku's signing guarantees goals and Thomas Tuchel's men will be expected to challenge for the Premier League as well as the Champions League this season.

