"You can lose it in December"- Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger makes interesting Premier League title claim involving Liverpool and Manchester City

After a string of dismal performances in December, Antonio Rudiger believes Chelsea are potentially in danger of dropping out of the Premier League title race.

Chelsea are now fourth in the table, six points behind leaders Manchester City. This doesn't make for good reading for Chelsea fans, considering the fact that they were leading by six points in mid-November.

The Blues have conceded several goals in recent weeks and have only picked up just eight points from their last five league games.

Rudiger believes Chelsea are still in the title race, but he is well aware of Manchester City and Liverpool's remarkably consistent performances.

Here's what the German defender stated:

"At the moment, there are three teams fighting for it. Obviously you cannot win it in December, but you can lose it in December. So we have to be very aware of that because of the way Manchester City and Liverpool are playing at the moment."

Antonio Rudiger further added:

“It’s very stable, they don’t look like they’re dropping any points but in the Premier League, you never know. On our side, there’s pressure now because if the gap is getting five or six points then it can be very difficult.”

Chelsea have had plenty of injury concerns this season

The Blues' injury list has been a matter of much concern this season. They have been without their seasoned midfielders N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic for the better part of the season.

Chelsea have had to rely on Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield, but the 25-year-old has just three assists in his last 17 appearances and is yet to find the back of the net.

Romelu Lukaku, too, tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from injury. His last goal in the Premier League came in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Arsenal in August.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, and Ben Chilwell have also tested positive for COVID-19. The latter is slated to be sidelined for the foreseeable future because of a knee injury.

N'Golo Kante started Chelsea's game against Wolves tonight, while Mateo Kovacic was seen warming up.

With the Blues' squad depth being tested, Thomas Tuchel will hope that his first-choice players return to the fore as soon as possible and get the team back to winning ways.

